The environment is starting to feel like a toxic dump.

I work very hard on my health by eating exceptionally well, supplementing with only the right vitamins and minerals, and exercising daily. I also walk constantly, in the sun, and get out into nature as much as I can. I do what is necessary to optimize my spirituality and my mental health by rigorously going toward healthful things and healthful people and avoiding toxic people and cultural crap.

Yet, according to the latest reports, I am at increased risk to contract all sorts of communicable diseases because bad and stupid people have contaminated my planet with viruses and a host of other unregulated environmental junk. I am not even talking right now about mind-viruses that I talk about all the time.

This is making me angry.

I am not the type of person to ever feel helpless, because I take an active role in my own life and I live intentionally. I make a difference by constantly seeking answers, helping others and fighting injustice. But, I have to admit I am finding this current situation challenging. How can I get away from disease?

Perhaps some of you are also struggling like me to be loving and supportive to friends and family that are compromised because they took all the shots, but we also want to protect ourselves from shedding and the general negativity that may surround normies because of the mental impairment that comes from the injection poisoning. As much as I want to help them I also want to survive. Should I stay in safer areas that are less encumbered by toxic exposures and by cultural crap, or try to help people who may be suffering in affected areas? I think I know what Saint Theresa would do, but is that what I am called to do? This is really bothering me.

The Yale Study that was released yesterday and has received a lot of attention on X, indicates that the COVID Vaccine has given many people VAIDS, immunosuppression. They are getting hit with all sorts of gunk and they have less ability to fight it off. It also appears that some people are immunosuppressed because they got ill from the first COVID thing, whatever that was. They have Long-COVID (and maybe even Long-COVID and LONG-Vax combined). Some people are also being immunosuppressed because they are getting the toxic crap from someone else who received the high concentrations from spike contamination from the injections.

Hence, my assessment that all of us are at risk.

What a nightmare.

I demand that the U.S. Government ban the MRNA Vaccines immediately and put the full force of its medical research capabilities behind finding a way to detoxify American bodies from this insidious contamination. I demand they do it today.

Maybe they can put Deborah Birx on it.