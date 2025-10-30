The climate change hoax has been revealed.

Scientist research and publishing fraud has been revealed.

Geoengineering has been revealed.

The Big Ag, Big Food, and Big Pharma poison factory conspiracies have been revealed.

The Military Industrial Complex endless war conspiracy has been revealed.

The Kennedy, King, Kennedy, and Malcom X assassination conspiracies have been revealed as U.S. Government operations.

The Jewish narrative control psychological operation has been revealed.

The Israeli false flag operations against the United States have been revealed.

We are on the verge of forming a Covid Crimes Against Humanity prosecution team because the Covid crimes have been revealed.

The healthcare for profit scam has been revealed:

SSRI/Chemical Imbalance Theory debunked.

Statin hoax debunked.

Preventive procedures medical necessity debunked.

Vaccine religion exposed and debunked.

Vaccines cause Autism.

The SNAP for cash fraud is being exposed.

The trans contagion and medical malpractice fraud has been revealed.

The sports integrity myth has been revealed.

The Democrats and Deep State coup against President Trump has been revealed.

The declared covert/illegal war by Establishment forces in both parties on American reformers has been revealed.

The Biden fake (autopen) criminal presidency has been revealed.

Large-scale electoral fraud has been revealed.

Global technocracy tyranny has been revealed.

Global banking tyranny has been revealed.

European Liberal governments’ totalitarianism has been revealed.

The illusion of U.S./Western righteousness has been revealed.

The Great Replacement has been revealed.

I’ll stop there for now. We really have been living The Truman Show.

My greatest concern is if we have enough white hats in legitimate government to go after the bad guys. Are there more bad guys than good guys?