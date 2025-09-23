Students for Common Sense at Montana State University

Aristotelian Common Sense is a basic ability to perceive, understand, and judge things, which is shared by ("common to") nearly all people, and can be reasonably expected of nearly all people without any need for debate. Political Correctness is defined as the widespread denial of (common sense) reality in order to advance a political objective.

This is a group for free thinking students who wish to do battle with political correctness. Students for common sense are courageous truth seekers. We strive to point out where conventional wisdom is wrong in order to make room for common sense. We take issue with divisive victim posturing that leads to polarization. We promote resilience over entitlement. Our goal is to rebuild a more authentic, neighborly, and virtuous American Community.

Examples of Common Sense

Conventional Wisdom / Common Sense

Morality is relative. / There are moral absolutes.

Boys and girls are the same. / Boys and girls are different.

Trauma creates victims. / Trauma creates an opportunity for resilience.

Sex is a physical act. / Sex is a physical act and a spiritual expression.

Individuals are sovereign. / Communities give individuals meaning.

Guns kill people. / People kill people.

Marriage is bondage. / Marriage is sacramental.

All white people are racist. / All people can be racist.

All religion is the same. / Religions have qualitative differences.

Pot is harmless. / Pot has serious negative health consequences.

This is a new campus social group. We are recruiting! Check out the webpage below for other information and resources or contact Kevin Kervick is you would like more information: kervick@comcast.net.

Website: http://commonsensecommunitybuilders.weebly.com/students-for-common-sense.html

This campus group was an offering of a think tank/community organizing group I founded that was called, Common Sense Community Builders. Before that I called it Free Spirits for Truth and Common Sense. We were active on the ground in New Hampshire and virtually all over the United States. We were positive disruptors and idea incubators. The Establishment hated us.

There was nothing like this on college campuses at the time, although the Leadership Institute out of Washington D.C. was training conservative activists and Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point, USA was just getting started on college campuses. After I was fired I was initially depressed but then gratified when I saw what Kirk was beginning at Turning Point USA. The rest is history.

Paving the Way.