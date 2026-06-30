The Empire is collapsing

Some guy named Specter on X just wrote this. I agree with him.

The American empire is collapsing. Take a close look around you. -The average American can’t afford to live. -The top 1% continues accumulating more wealth while everyone else falls further behind. -Dating has become impossible. -Your social media feeds are plastered with AI slop and shit to desensitize you and demotivate you. -Data centers are being built nationwide. -Political instability is at the highest it’s ever been. -The job market is ceasing to exist. -Empires never make it past the 250-year mark. -The birth rate is collapsing at rates never seen before. -The younger generation is the most depressed and least sexually active generation. It’s over.

Some guy named omgsidewalks wrote this:

We are in the final stage of capitalism where global capital can’t expand or sustain past profits. It now consumes public institutions and key systems, sacrificing democracy, welfare, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and ecosystems for short-term gain.

I agree with him.

America might be able to survive but this criminal empire we have built with the help of our Zionist/globalist partners in crime must continue to die.

The sooner we acknowledge the death the sooner we can embark on the re-birth.

Reprint: The Rediscovery of the American Nation

Improve the health and mental health of the American Nation by rediscovering the core American identity, and empowering Americans to reclaim their nation.

We will replace corrupt government officials with good men and women.

We will end harmful global banking institutions, criminal corporations, and authoritarian panopticon control systems.

We will eradicate transhumanism and technocratic totalitarianism.

We will rediscover goodness, truth, and common sense.

We will build healthier, happier, and holier natural communities.

Reprint: Local Transformation

Develop an innovative platform designed to build healthy, interdependent, Christian-based, communities, not Live Free or Die/Atomized individual barricades.

Replace the freedom ethic with the community ethic.

That means a shift to Nationalism from Libertarianism.

Directly prioritize the small farmer and small businessman instead of the large corporations.

Become the anti-war party, which means a complete rejection of neoconservatism and Zionism. Reconsider what it means to be a patriot.

Become the pro health/pro clean environment party.

End the American Empire and its elite global management and bullying system.

Idaho should stop participating in the Empire, even if that means encouraging its citizens to stop supporting the national government with taxes and military service.

The United States of America Empire is a crime factory.

Idaho Republicans are at the vanguard to revolution.

Conclusion

I can no longer claim in good faith to be a patriotic conservative American because I do not support warmongering Zio-American expansionism or craven, usurious, global capitalism that is eating up community capital and destroying neighborliness.

I still love my people but I hate the empire that is poisoning and imprisoning them.

There is no home for my people in this behemoth evil empire.

Celebrate Independence Day with me in reality.