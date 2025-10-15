Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Livingston's avatar
Mark Livingston
3d

Could you explain the terms on the graphs? FIRE? re Brown and Andover schools? Or people? Confused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paving the Way
AJF's avatar
AJF
4d

The insanity peaking in 2023. Thank the Lord these numbers are dropping sharply!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Old School Counselor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture