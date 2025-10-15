The gender change social contagion is in free fall according to multiple sources.

Initially, the gender cult denied it was a contagion, until that claim became absurd. Some of the most ardent pushers continue to push their dangerous ideology despite the mounting evidence that their actions have harmed thousands of children.

(FIRE data, 2025)

Yours truly was one of the first mental health professionals to expose the contagion.

And suggest a way to end the contagion.

It is now clear that some psychotherapists were actively engaged in pushing the gender contagion because they were following their ideological preferences rather than properly assessing children as is their professional requirement. Queer therapists were the worst offenders, but many non-Queers also jumped on the ideological parade. Some therapists undoubtedly went along because of professional peer pressure, or because they feared they would be reported or sued.

Penalties for professionals should depend on their motivations or their mental preconditions. Brazen facilitators who ignored and defied science and said so publicly should receive the harshest penalties. Those that went along for fear of being labeled heretics should receive mercy. Those that admit they were weak and wrong and submit themselves to continuing education could be pardoned.

Different states have different penalties for facilitating assault, and those conditions would need to be applied.

Thousands of children were permanently damaged by the medical butchers that mutilated them. Many children committed suicide when they realized the permanent nature of what was done to them. The greatest crime is that these children could have and should have received effective treatment for the various undiagnosed and untreated psychological conditions that brought them to psychotherapy and improperly presented as gender dysphoria because of the therapist-driven contagion.

These damaged children and their families need justice. Society needs to accept what it has done. Health and mental health professionals need to accept responsibility and repent for their transgressions. This is how to move forward from this dark era.