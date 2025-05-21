The COVID National Emergency still exists.

The PREP Law could be utilized to execute the revised response.

The Department of Defense and all of the intelligence services and federal law enforcement divisions would resume control of the national COVID response.

The people that deployed the weapons would need to be identified and neutralized.

Military Tribunals would need to be convened to incarcerate the attackers and the collaborators.

President Trump could make up for his grievous 2020 errors by doing the correct things now by declaring the COVID event a biowarfare attack and leading the Martial Law response. If he were to remain in complicity or denial he would be impeached for treason, and a new President assigned who would take command of the response.

The Secretary of Defense would by default lead the full-government response.

The persons that developed the weapons, deployed them, mandated them, deployed psychological warfare to increase their use, initiated the coverup of dissident objections, and used lawfare or control measures to stop the resistance to the bioweapons attack, would be considered enemy combatants. Mercy would be shown toward enemy collaborators who acted in good faith because they were under the control of mass formation.

The direct victims of the bioweapons would receive protection and compensation.

All MRNA bioweapons currently approved for medical use would have their authorizations ended, and would be declared illegal weapons.

Any remaining MRNA bioweapons would be confiscated.

A civilian-government task force made up of the prominent COVID Dissidents from healthcare and other relevant sectors would be formed to implement and manage all aspects of the response to the Democide.