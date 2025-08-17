Paving the Way

Byron Allen Black's avatar
Byron Allen Black
4d

I've lived in East Asia / Southeast Asia pretty continuously since 1980, except for a very unfortunate attempt to "reintegrate with my culture" from 1986 ~ 1988, when I returned to Canada, and subsequently embarked on a stay in New York (bad move), to promote my art and seek employment opportunities. Thus it was that I distilled an impression which I would offer as a simple if tragic response to your rhetorical question.

People abuse themselves and mutilate their bodies out of a fundamental absence of respect for the mortal shell which they have been entrusted with. Disrespect, dissatisfaction, contempt with oneself and others - thus it becomes easy to slip into slovenly habits like eating brutally unhealthy food in monstrous volumes, punishing one's body with soft drinks and alcohol that we are incessantly reminded will poison us and allowing ourselves to wallow about and get soft (also mentally soft, so that the legacy media can chew us up and gulp us down, as we chew and gulp its soft, sugary lies).

I was quite unnerved to read that ~25% of North Americans feed on some variety of powerful mood-enhancer, including your pilot, your dentist, your judge, heavy equipment operator and so on. Not to mention the permanent installation in the culture of controlled substances, now with new improved lethal activation.

Do we appreciate our bodies? I spent many years racing motorcycles and while that may well be judged as folly, it allows a unique appreciation of the interaction between self and setting.

I find little cause for optimism, now that the beguiled masses are prepared to surrender to software. The very thought of implanting a microprocessor in the brain is so repellant, yet but a logical progression.

Sorry to be so long-winded in my exposition. No I'm not.

