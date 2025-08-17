Why would anybody inject something foreign into their skin?

Why would anyone snip part of an organ that allows bodily fluids to move properly?

Why would anyone consume hormones to artificially manage natural body cycles?

Why would anyone take a pill to adjust his brain chemistry?

Why would anyone deliberately expose himself to a pathogen in the hope that he would not get sick from the same pathogen in the future?

Why would anybody put foreign things into their body parts to make them bigger?

Why would anyone cut things off to make their bodies smaller?

Or, add things to make their bodies larger?

Why would anyone ingest dangerous hormones to grow bigger muscles?

Why would anyone remove sexual organs or add sexual organs to pretend they are a different sex?

I can understand doing medical procedures to correct abnormal growths or accidental disfigurations, but even these procedures should require caution.

Every procedure I listed above can and often does cause problems for the people who do them. Yet, modern medicine seems to reinforce the false hopes and the vanity and ignore the risk factors.

Perhaps we should allow our natural body systems to work as intended.

And stop messing around with everything.

Environmental toxins are another equally serious matter.

We are being poisoned and we are poisoning ourselves. We believe we can artificially engineer convenience and happiness

Let’s stop the madness.