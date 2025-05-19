This revealing quote, that is attributed to former First Lady, former U.S. Senator, former presidential candidate, and all around bad person Hillary Clinton, is revealing for how Washington people and regular Americans might have different prescriptions for the country. When President Trump chanted “Lock her up” in reference to Ms. Clinton on the MAGA train in 2015/16, MAGA people really meant lock her up. It was not a slogan or a figurative rallying cry. They want Ms. Clinton and thousands of other Washington criminals literally locked up for corruption or treason.

To this quote above every conservative, libertarian, or nationalist I know would respond, so be it! We want half of Washington D.C. indicted, removed, and jailed because we see the entire place as a criminal syndicate that functions on blackmail, bribery, and extortion. It is a den of power-hungry, trapped, sociopaths.

Take Joe Biden. I have followed former President Joe Biden throughout his entire career because I am old enough to remember when he got into national politics as a young Senator in Delaware. I can tell you that he has been a sociopath the entire time, and he will die a sociopath. He is evil. He was the perfect plant in the White House for the Empire managers because he has no soul. His craven wife appears to be worse.

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden are the poster children for the Washington Establishment criminal archetype. Whatever shred of decency and conscience they may have had earlier in their lives has been beaten out of them by the mob bosses.

The insiders in both parties that have even the slightest connection to the Washington syndicate do not want to indict their enemies because they do not want to be indicted themselves next. Thus, they expose things in the media and whine about them on X and talk radio, and hope to do reputational damage to the criminals. That’s it. They want us to the dirty work for them. They have no courage because they see what has happened to the people that did honorable things in the past. Take John F. Kennedy for example. So, the politicos and pundits have meetings and write letters. They go on FOX News. They may even whine about the antics of their political enemies during their campaigns, but they do nothing when they have the power to act.

We, on the other hand want the entire edifice to come crashing down so we can build a new edifice. Am I right? We want action, but it never comes. We shout on X about the lack of action, but that does no good. Shouting is not power. It is powerlessness.

When someone enters the Washington cesspool they are immediately swept up in the well-understood slime of mutually-assured destruction. This is a common group dynamic that comes before groups disintegrate. Thus, no change can possibly come from inside that polluted swamp. Change must come from external pressure.

As one of the three decent Congresspersons left, Thomas Massie said recently, This place is completely broken (paraphrasing). I agree. It is over.

That is why I am practicing cultural secession and advocating population consolidation to Red States so that we can eventually separate from the criminals. Separation paves the way for the end of the Evil Empire and that will be good.