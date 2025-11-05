Release all the Epstein documents and start indicting the elite criminals. Announce that the Covid debacle (including Operation Warp Speed) was a failure and a crime, the hospital protocols murdered hundreds of thousands of patients, the experimental injections are bioweapons, and he will immediately ban all MRNA therapies as part of the launch of a crimes against humanity commission. Announce a moratorium on all weather geoengineering and criminal prosecution of the people that have been doing the poisoning. Announce that he is ending the “special relationship” status with Israel. Announce that for the rest of his term he will be the revolutionary President of the People, not the president of corrupt corporations or foreign governments.

Each of these actions is part of the people’s revolution against the elite oligarchy that has hold of the American Empire. The people want to see revolutionary action against the elites. That is why they are currently dissatisfied with President Trump. They see him as selling out to corporate, fat cat, elite, and Zionists influences, not fighting for them, which is why the MAGA Coalition elected him.

Trump will need to fire many people around him, starting with Ms. Wiles, and replace them with American populists. He will need to say good-bye to big donations from the fat cats. He will need to let go of his short-term devotion to the economy, and understand that he is a wrecker, not a builder. He cannot build on a dump heap.

Finally, Trump should quietly signal that he is America First. That means going on Tucker Carlson’s platform and publicly rebuking Mark Levin and the Fox News Zionist, Republican slobs. He will also need to outreach to Left/Liberal populists by joining some of their criticisms of corporatism (the oligarchy).

This is free advice for President Trump if he wants to become a beloved, popular President. If he is not the man to do it he should resign for health reasons and let another man manage the revolution.