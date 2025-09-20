We live in the Age of Complexity.

The "Age of Complexity", predicted by Physicist Stephen Hawking, refers to the 21st century, characterized by the increasing prominence and necessity of understanding complex systems across various domains - Brave AI. It is the natural, iatrogenic result of the growth of the consumer society and the government that supports it.

People do not like it. It hurts their brains. People desire a return to the simple things.

Systems reform is simplification.

Thus, anytime you display an outcome that is less complex than the previous form people will be drawn to that result. Here are some of my own suggestions.

Generalizing: Combining unnecessarily nuanced concepts.

Less words: Using precise language to convey messages.

Pruning: Thinning overgrowth.

Reducing: Discarding unnecessary things.

Tool versatility: Using one tool to do multiple things.

You can do all of these things and be a systems reformer in your own right. You can find more happiness for yourself and model that positive energy for your neighbors.

This inspiration came to me after an encounter with a new neighbor who affirmed me by commenting about my yard. Many people have been stopping by to spontaneously tell me how much they appreciate what I am doing in the yard. Essentially, all I have done since I purchased the property is clean it, mow it, paint it, prune it, and reorganize the things in it. The only new thing I added is gravel for the driveway.

These are tangible things and physical actions, but it reminded me that the same rule of reversing complexity applies to communications and relationships. Give it a try.