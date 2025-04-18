The Trump White House just published this damning report on its public-facing website. This report, which is entitled, Lab Leak - The True Origins of COVID 19, represents the first half of the COVID 19 crime story. The second half of the story is the expansion of the countermeasure strategy that turned out to be equally disastrous. We can hope that the second half of the story will be acknowledged by the Trump Administration soon, so that the deadly COVID 19 Gene Therapy injections can be stopped and justice received for the victims of that countermeasure (every citizen of the world who either took the injections of were exposed to them via shedding).

This is an important development.

This report is a summary of the findings of the House Oversight Report on the Coronavirus Pandemic from the House Oversight Committee, a Select Subcommittee of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the House of Representatives.

We all saw that report when it was published. The significance now is that the Trump Administration formally acknowledged it, and would presumably be prepared to seek justice via the Department of Justice for the crimes that were identified in the report.

We are waiting.

I propose that the Trump Department of Justice name Dr. David Martin and Aaron Siri as Special Prosecutors to lead the COVID Crimes Commission, which will essentially be a crimes against humanity tribunal in the United States. It is essential that the leadership of such a commission come from outside of government. At the same time, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio should pressure German authorities to release investigator Reiner Fuellmich from prison so that he can convene a formal tribunal to prosecute the COVID 19 crimes against humanity. Fuellmich was convening an unofficial COVID 19 crimes against humanity commission when he was framed by the international Deep State on fake charges. The international Deep State has already been implicated in the COVID crimes by orchestrating and advancing the cover-up, the censorship, and the countermeasures.

There is no need for me to review all the crimes that were committed. That evidence is well-established. Edit: In fact Nicholas Hulscher just did that on his Focal Points Podcast. It is time for action.

On this profound day for Christians around the world to revere martyrdom, let us also seek worldly justice as empowered citizens who have been subjected to a great harm. We have a responsibility to right a wrong so that evil is punished in the worldly realm.