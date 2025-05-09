I have wondered for a long time if it is possible to take the great stuff from organized religions without the false dogmas from organized religions?

I am talking primarily about the rules for living a good life from the Ten Commandments and Holy Scripture, the structure and accountability provided by religious membership and worship services, the sense of community one derives from belonging, and the bestowed sacraments one normally receives as an offering from religions like baptism, communion, confirmation, marriage, and reconciliation.

The managers of the respective religions would respond to my question above with a resounding no, and would characterize selective worshipping as heresy or apostasy.

While as a communitarian, I am a strong proponent of participating religiosity because religious people tend to be happier, healthier, and better community members, I believe the primary benefits people derive from religion are from the aspects I listed above, not from the things the ministers and priests of the specific faiths often tell them are the primary benefits to be derived from worship. Yup, that makes me a theoretical heretic, but I know I am not alone.

Everyone needs to decide for themselves to which systems they want to assign credibility, and what they choose to believe. Americans are quite good at doing that, religiously speaking. In many studies of religious beliefs we find that the majority of Christians do not subscribe to many of the beliefs their religions teach them. They pick and choose what works for them and disregard the inconvenient dogmas.

For instance, most Roman Catholics in the United States do not believe what the church teaches them about birth control or homosexuality but they still call themselves Catholics. Are these beliefs heretical? Technically yes, but the church chooses not to emphasize these heresies and leaves people alone to believe them. This was not always the case, and in some places it is still not the case today, as parishioners may be excommunicated for holding these mainstream views. As an aside, I happen to agree with Catholic teaching on these two matters but that is not what I wanted to write about today.

Correspondingly, many Protestants from various conservative sects congregate in literalist traditions but if you pin them down they do not believe every word in the Bible is the divinely inspired truth in writing. I know this to be true because within the boundaries of confidentiality people often shared things with me as their psychotherapist that they would not tell their friends or their pastors. I even treated ministers over the years who did not believe some of the tenets of their religions.

Biblical literalism is consequential for many heretics because they understand that the Bible was composed by many different people, many years after the events were said to occur. The writers do not always agree, which strongly suggests editorializing. We also know that memories are not always accurate, and sometimes people remember things that did not even occur. They remember their own memories and spin them in ways that help them avoid cognitive dissonance and promote peer acceptance.

The holy grail of Christianity, the concept of the Trinity that was formally codified at the Nicene Council in the fourth century, is another area about which many heretics have challenged Christian orthodoxy. Non-Trinitarians are inclined to see Jesus Christ as a divinely-inspired, revolutionary messenger, not the actual God in person. They find justification for their belief in scripture, although Trinitarians offer their own scriptural justifications for the triune God. Rational Unitarians believe Jesus should be followed, not worshipped. That particular reverence would be reserved for God the Father.

I have spoken about the Jesus as Drug phenomenon in the past, and believe it represents an immature dependency that usually comes in the beginning stages of conversion to the Christian Faith or after one hits rock bottom from alcohol or drug dependency. Over time Jesus usually becomes more of a close friend than a drug as one walks his spiritual path to emotional maturity.

The Resurrection of Christ is another big one for heretics, because it requires the belief in supernaturalism, which offends the sensibilities of rationalists. Rationalists believe it is quite possible the marketers of the Christian faith created a resurrection story to compete with existing Pagan stories about immortality at the time.

One version of heretics, Deists, tend to disbelieve the dogma about divine intervention because they believe it is illogical. Deists (clockmaker theorists) believe God got it all rolling but he stays out of the way to let humans decide their own affairs. They do not believe a just God would pick winners and losers or chosen people, and they think it is illogical that God would prioritize the desires of one group of people over the competing desires of other people. Several of the American Founders including Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, identified as Clockmaker Deists as did many of their contemporaries at the time.

Finally, the Roman Catholic essential concept of Transubstantiation is illogical to rational people. To these Catholic heretics, many of them practicing Protestants, Jesus could not possibly have meant that the sharing of bread and wine during the Eucharistic ritual was his actual body and blood. Critics have rightly stated that if that were true it would constitute cannibalism. Rationalists argue that early Christian Evangelists may have created this dogma to add mysticism and power to their ritual so as to give their priests perceived special powers, and the bread and wine healing properties that could only be received in their churches after blessing by their priests. To these heretics, the Eucharist is a symbolic ritual Jesus created to ensure people would remember him and his everlasting message.

In my experience as a person who has been on this planet for sixty-four years I believe there are a lot of Rational Unitarians who worship in Christian churches because they do not want to make waves or leave those churches because they are deriving benefits for other reasons. Technically speaking, all of these worshippers are heretics or apostates, but we are talking about millions of people around the world.

I wonder if it might be better if people started to be more honest about their religious beliefs so that more people that have rejected formal religion because they disagree with some of the dogmas could derive the main benefits of religion.