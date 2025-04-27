It is the big corporations.

Every day it gets more difficult for me to claim I am a free market liberty-conservative.

I just finished reading another great article from Midwestern Doctor, who has quickly become one of America’s great populist literary heroes. This article was about Harvey Wiley, the first Director of the Food and Drug Administration, who tried unsuccessfully to keep the leaders of the food industry from poisoning Americans during the early 20th Century. According to Midwestern Doctor, the Big Food moguls were eventually able to use their economic power to get rid of Wiley even though he had the research goods on them, and tried to stop their poisoning. The industry giants put their profits over the health of the nation, and changed the course of history.

Of course there has been a renewed interest in the JFK assassination recently after we were titillated about the impending release of new information by the Trump Administration. My assessment of that crime is that Kennedy was killed by government and private actors representing big business and bankers ultimately, because he would not play ball with them as they had assumed he would.

We are reading this week that current Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is under fire because he wants to avoid war with Iran. The powerful business leaders in the Military Industrial Complex and their partners in quasi-governmental think tanks, other warmonger nations, and Congress are pissed because Hegseth will not give them another lucrative war. How dare he seek peace? Peace is not profitable.

Big Pharma and Big Food are poisoning Americans with their drugs and their food chemicals even though we have the research to show the damage their products are doing to us. Thankfully that research is finally reaching larger audiences because of independent media. Americans finally seem to be waking up to that health crisis, thanks in part to the emerging MAHA Movement launched by Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy. Will that revolution be successful? Time will tell, but there are some extremely promising signs.

We are living through the COVID Democide, which could be seen as a continuation of the failure of governments to protect their people because they are afraid to stand in the way of big profits. The FDA has been unable to do its job since its inception. Today it appears they are essentially paid by the businesses to promote their poisons.

Reiner Fuellmich, the corporation slayer turned COVID Plandemic criminal exposer, was just sentenced to jail in Germany on trumped up charges, ostensibly to stop him from going after the COVID criminals in a more formal way. This happened even though many whistleblowers have come forward to reveal the COVID crimes.

Yesterday, I wrote about a scientist who came to work for Moderna, the prime COVID era corporate criminal organization, made a lot of money from his stock sells after trumpeting the poison MRNA product to an unsuspecting populace, and left an extremely wealthy man. Moderna made billions from vaccine mandates with the help of their criminal partners in government, quasi-government, and their media. This is how it is done in the murderous world of Big Pharma.

American media companies, themselves corrupt corporations, no longer hold other big businesses accountable. Instead, they do the marketing for big corporations who pay them handsomely for their services. This subject could be an entire article.

When an honest person in government or outside government stands up to the greedy profit big boys he gets blackmailed, jailed, or killed. Why would anyone want that?

This is extremely depressing.

The republic in the United States is broken, probably beyond repair, because the representatives of the people in all three branches of government are corrupted or cowed into submission by powerful business interests.

No free market libertarian likes regulation, but what other means do the people of a nation have to stop corporations from killing them?

I can think of one other potentially effective strategy. A popular front of citizens with good organizing and leadership could endeavor to stop participating in their own slaughter. They would use the information provided to them through good research and public awareness via the open internet to punish sociopathic corporations. They would stop buying their food, their medicines, and their other harmful products. They would forge healthy villages with small business, agrarian, local economies.

Here is another solution. If you work for one of these criminal corporations quit.

This has to be big. Very big. This is the populist revolution. This is the true MAGA.

Trump won in 2024 because he took the moral high ground from Democrats. This is the moral high ground he won. We want the regular people of the American Community to have a chance at being healthy and happy. That should be the MAGA objective. Economic prosperity must take a back seat to health and happiness.

I understand most of us conservatives want to hold onto our anti-government membership cards by railing against the Deep State and Globalism, and all of the other big government bogey-men. Unfortunately, that posture may reflect denial about the real enemies we face. Maybe the populist Democrats were correct about this when they still had some integrity, before they became elite corporatists themselves.

Let us stand up to greed and power to make a better world.

Amen.