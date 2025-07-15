Some powerful force that is currently beyond our understanding deploys multiple control mechanisms and operating systems to govern our behavior.

I do not know what it is or who it is.

I do not know what motivates it or what its objectives are.

But, I see evidence of what it does.

It directly pays for what it wants and does not want.

It owns the war machine.

It influences or sets the rules for money.

It uses information systems to narrow the ranges of allowable discourse.

It controls scientific discoveries with incentives and punishments.

It sets the expectations and parameters for healthcare via the management of regulatory control of delivery systems.

It exerts behavior modification over government officials.

It fixes elections.

It influences culture via mass media that it owns and operates.

It influences men to sell their souls to it for worldly profits.

It is possible the force is a self-perpetuating, leaderless system.

It is also possible the force is unitary fascism.

It could be a voluntary association of global monied interests.

The force might be a particular nation state that has power over all the others.

While I am not inclined to see things this way, it is possible the force is supernatural.

The task of the Fourth Turning is to identify the force and defeat it.

That much I know.