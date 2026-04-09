The police state is intervening to stop the popular revolution in Ireland.

Stay tuned.

Trump had the working class but he squandered that advantage by failing to arrest Deep State operatives and the elite criminals in the Epstein class. Blindly following Israel was the final insult. The Communists are smartly moving in now. Trump must be ejected immediately and a new populist standard-bearer installed. At the same time, an anti-Zionist America First Coalition must be organized immediately.

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