“The concept of a pandemic was no longer seen as a rare disaster, rather these were now events that could be predicted, planned for, and potentially manufactured to turn into massive sources of revenue and resource acquisition.” - Elliot Overton

Watch this incredible synthesis below and read the source material that contains the quote above from Elliot Overton in partnership with Sayer Ji.

I have remained skeptical about the Covid event for six years, and attempted to offer only what I believed was true, based on the actual emerging evidence. The evidence of intentional poisoning is growing.

In addition to the above synthesis we have other emerging evidence.

Watch this brief video from Kim Iverson discussing the intentional poisoning of Americans by the Central Intelligence Agency.

John Leake from Focal Points recently discussed the same finding. The CIA program was apparently called Project Artichoke.

Jennifer Brown also weighs in.

The CIA intentionally poisoned the American people. One of the delivery methods listed was vaccines. There are also at least twelve other documented cases of military or intelligence services intentional poisoning of the American people.

It is now certain that the Covid pandemic was planned.

In my opinion, it is now almost proven that some entity intentionally released a weapon of some sort to stimulate the pandemic for profit. Depopulation may have also been a secondary motive.

We are dealing with psychopaths.

The pandemic response wasn’t a shit show as many people believe. The plandemic was a murder plot as part of a business model for psychopathic totalitarians.

It is extremely difficult for good people to allow themselves to believe very bad things about fellow humans because it forces them to re-think many of their comfortable assumptions. The Normalcy Bias protects people from anxiety. Thus, many people appear to want to ascribe good intentions to the pandemic planners. This new evidence should change that. God help us.