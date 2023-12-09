I thought I was awake but I was still controlled by the Normalcy Bias in 2021.

In January of 2021 I decided I could not go on living as if everything were normal because that was inauthentic. I lost the instruction manual that explains how to go along to get along. I made drastic changes in my life that confused many of the normies I know. Many of them have highly developed go along to get along capacities. They are what many of my psychotherapist friends refer to as “healthy realists”. I am contaminated by (as one of my great former clinical supervisors, a diminutive famous Jewish psychiatrist from Philadelphia whose name was Oscar Weiner put it) “Catholic Conflict” with a little bit of Martyrdom Neurosis thrown in for good measure.

I knew very little of what I have since learned in this breathtaking summary from David Martin, Ph.D. about the organized crime syndicate that masquerades as our international governance. I intuitively knew criminals had done something very bad but that was the extent of my knowledge.

My awareness was not even close to Toby Rogers who wrote on X yesterday:

“This is the worst era in American history by far: Over 100 million Americans were infected by a virus created by the U.S. government. Now people are dying left and right from a government-approved medical product that was developed in response to the government-created virus. Almost no one in government, science, medicine, academia, or the media has the decency to acknowledge these ongoing crimes against humanity. Instead, they engage in endless lies that destroy the fabric of our society. The meritocracy became an organized crime ring and now they are engaged in genocide against the American people.”

And

“Washington D.C. is a crime scene. The CDC is a crime scene. The FDA is a crime scene. The NIH is a crime scene. The crime is ongoing. One day it will be judged as the most egregious crime against humanity in history. Arrest the leadership. Fire everyone else. Padlock the doors.”

I thought Robert Kennedy was an irrelevant town crier. Now I marvel at his courage to name the conspirators.

I knew who Brett Weinstein was because I had generated a lot of followers for my first You Tube channel before the enemy cancelled it by covering the Evergreen College Maoist Commie Cultural Revolution in Amerika episode about which Weinstein was a key actor. But I could not have predicted he would write this on X a few months ago.

“Hypothesis: A powerful force is at war with us. It has no regard for our rights because that’s the nature of war. Instead of confronting us in battle it captured our system, outbidding other corrupting influences. It induces us to make war on ourselves, on every conceivable front."

And this from two days ago:

“They claimed a right to turn your cells into vaccine factories, and though it hadn't been done before, insisted it was perfectly safe. To sell the lie, they viciously painted those who questioned it as stupid and selfish. The question now is: Will we learn the lesson? Will you?”

Hmm. If it is good for David, Toby, Bobbie, and Brett maybe a little bit more martyrdom neurosis is needed.

I am doing all I can to infect you with it.

Oscar Weiner was the enemy.