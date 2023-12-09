Paving the Way

The Caffeinated Resistance
Dec 10, 2023

I am also a psychotherapist. You don't know how refreshing it is for me to stumble across this Substack.. In our field, I have felt as an outsider for not going along with this genocide. Being "one of those" who saw what was happening early on. Not submitting, not playing the game and having to keep my thoughts to myself out of fear of being called a conspiracy theorist. It's nice to see people in our field come out and voice what is really going on. The attack on humanity is immeasurable. It's hard to witness the weaponization of mental health as we struggle to quickly wake people up. I feel as though we are in a race with an enemy who knows time is of the essence. Thank you for your good read!

4 replies by Paving the Way and others
this little authoritarian
Dec 14, 2023

I still reel from the covid years. I was already fairly distrustful of people but that only increased dramatically. Some days I marvel at the fortitude I mustered to resist the pressure (though minimal compared to many).

My anger is palpable.

1 reply by Paving the Way
