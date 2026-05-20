The psychological operation in Kentucky last night that resulted in the election of a war-mongering, authoritarian, Zionist and the defeat of a good man who tried to bring evil empiricists to justice, is the final judgment. The United States of America is part of a criminal empire that is managed by global bankers and their politicians.

The path forward is obvious.

"If populism is to mature beyond being against something, it must develop a coherent theory of what it stands for. If it is serious about speaking on behalf of the people, it must become more democratic than the current establishment: rooted, ecological, civilizational, adaptive, and future-facing. It must create a worldview that combines the memory of the past with the challenges and technologies of the future." - Arktos and Alexandros Dolgov

We have that worldview.

The Rediscovery of the American Nation

Goal

Improve the health and mental health of the American Nation by rediscovering the core American identity, and empowering Americans to reclaim their nation.

Objectives

We will replace corrupt government officials with good men and women.

We will end harmful global banking institutions, criminal corporations, and authoritarian panopticon control systems.

We will eradicate transhumanism and technocratic totalitarianism.

We will rediscover goodness, truth, and common sense.

We will build healthier, happier, and holier natural communities.

We have a process.

I do not Participate – Building the Reactionary Retro-culture

Our nation has been under constant psychological warfare from antisocial subversives for over five decades, which has resulted in societal devolution. Active resistance to these malevolent global forces, and a renewed sense of empowerment is necessary to rebuild our communities.

Cultural Secession: A willful attitude in opposition to the dominant narratives of liberalism.

Traditional Understandings: The social truths that emerge from natural laws.

Common Sense: The transcendent knowledge one gains from observing how people successfully consent to the laws of nature.

The Good Life: A way of life based on natural laws, evolutionary acceptance, and common sense that fosters health, happiness, and well-functioning communities.

Reactionary Retro-culture: A recreation of the past and the good things it had to offer.

Authoritative Communities: Hight trust, homogenous societies in which rules and roles are clear and the developmental landscape is working.

Anti-Woke Agenda: A complete rejection of the Cultural Marxist orthodoxy that has dominated popular understandings since the 1960’s cultural revolution.

We have the leadership.

From Shannon Joy:

“I believe that there are many ways we can win for liberty in the coming years, but absolutely NO electoral solutions to be gained especially in federal elections.



We can and should ‘exit & build’ parallel systems and resist in other peaceful ways (like organizing locally, building coalitions and truth infrastructure, boycotts, buycotts, tax revolts, strikes, non-compliance and refusal to obey unjust and immoral laws & regulations etc.)



We will have to resist the coming tyranny and I’m down for the struggle, but this is the last time I’ll engage in a national election contest. This is not a time for despair but a time for honesty about our corrupt political systems.



Just remember this …



We WON our independence and our Constitution 250 years ago without political parties and without elections. We can do it again with God’s divine grace and providence.



Let’s go!”

We have the media.

This is the moment.