What do Bernie Sanders and Thomas Massie have in common?

What do Tucker Carlson and Amy Goodman have in common?

They oppose bankers’ wars for power and profit.

They seek peace.

They oppose oligarchy.

We have an incredible opportunity for the populist Right and the populist Left to join energies to beat back the war-mongering establishment in both parties that is following orders from the banker-funded oligarchy that manages the world.

America First media and whatever the Left calls their populist media should be speaking to each other as brothers in peace against a shared enemy.

They would expose and marginalize the war-creators on their respective sides.

This bi-partisan convergence almost happened during the Ron Paul Liberty insurgence and the Occupy Wall Street campaign in 2011, but the bankster masters made sure such an alliance did not form. Instead they exploited OWS for their narrow political ends. The corporate Republicans destroyed the Ron Paul revolution similarly.

I tried to be part of such an alliance, and I would help today as would many other America First populists that see the big picture. I do not know too many Left populists, but the few I know might also be willing to join forces to make this happen. Good people that are not beholden to the ruling oligarchy understand that our world is on the brink of disaster and want to lead us in a different direction.

This is not about stopping the Donald Trump Administration or stopping Zionism, although both entities are cancerous. This is about promoting shared humanity.

I envision a peaceful, multi-polar world that is not operated by a global banking elite.

The Rockefellers and the Rothschilds need to be expunged so that a life-sustaining human community can grow. This is not a utopian pipe-dream. It is a criminal investigation of tyrannical rule led by the righteous human community.

The timing is perfect.