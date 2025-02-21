Before the national emergency for the thing they called COVID 19 was declared in 2020, the vaunted MRNA mad scientist technology that was poised to make billions for developers, researchers, investors, and government officials was at a dead end. It had no way to get to any market because even though it was very cool and many awesome people had been working on it for at least a decade, there was no demand for it and the studies that had been done on it so far showed unreadiness and harms.

The declared state of emergency made it possible for the Secretary of HHS and the FDA Commissioner to approve an emergency countermeasure. The only requirement was their assessment that the countermeasure might work to mitigate whatever national security threats were circulating. Thus, the MRNA Vaccine was given life via a state of emergency countermeasure authorization. This medical technology did not earn its way to the market as all medicines should. Bureaucrats gave it legitimacy.

As Deborah Birx admitted this week, the vaccine they created from this technology was sold to the public dishonestly, not as a military countermeasure, gene-altering therapeutic injection, designed to stop a serious disease from getting bad once a person was infected with a virus, but as a vaccine like other vaccines that would prevent infection by a virus. Since then, as a result of the dishonest marketing, the controlled narratives, and the EUA, this new technology is now getting attention and permission for multiple uses. Reports of ineffectiveness or harms are being censored and ignored by everyone that is benefitting from or stands to benefit from this new technology. The cat is out of the bag. Nobody with influence has the motivation, the power, or the courage to put it back in. Thus, it is up to you and me to make them stop.