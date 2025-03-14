I resonate with every word of this.

Christ is King

“We live in turbulent times—anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knows that. The 4th Turning. The West has been unraveling, its moral fabric torn apart by decades of relativism, secularism, and a creeping authoritarianism dressed up as progress. In this chaos, Christians have a choice: cower in silence or stand firm with a declaration that cuts through the noise like a blade—Christ is King. This isn’t just a phrase; it’s a lifeline, a rallying cry, and a defiant assertion of truth. It’s essential for Christians today because it anchors us to the eternal when everything else is sinking sand. And make no mistake: those who smear it, who try to shame or silence it, aren’t just attacking words—they’re waging war on the soul of Western civilization. We must oppose them, not out of spite, but out of necessity if we’re ever to restore a moral core to our society.

Let’s start with why Christ is King matters. For Christians, it’s the cornerstone of our faith—Jesus Christ isn’t just a teacher, a philosopher, or a feel-good mascot for self-help seminars. He’s the sovereign Lord, the Alpha and Omega, the one who conquered death and reigns forever. In a world spiraling into confusion—where men can’t define "woman," where children are mutilated in the name of identity, where power is worshipped over principle—proclaiming Christ is King is a rejection of the madness. It’s a reminder that there’s a higher authority, a transcendent order that doesn’t bend to the whims of ideologues or the tantrums of the mob. When everything’s falling apart, when the institutions we trusted turn against us, Christians need that anchor. It’s not optional; it’s survival.”

