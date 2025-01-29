SSRI Antidepressants do not work and they cause harm in some people. They make some people commit violent acts. There is no such thing as a “chemical imbalance”. That was marketing spin. Many of the young men who have committed school homicides have been taking SSRI medications, that were obviously not helping them.

The COVID MRNA Vaccine does not work and it causes tremendous harm and death. It needs to be banned immediately.

We have no real idea if any vaccines work at all because there have not been any exhaustive studies to determine their effectiveness.

The Department of Health and Human Services is loaded with lousy bureaucrats and bad scientists that are caught in an old paradigm. They need to go. We need to replace them with new blood that can work from the new paradigm to make the country healthier.

The COVID event was the greatest government scandal in history. The people that perpetrated the crime on the world need to go to jail.

Kennedy did not give his core supporters much to cheer about today.

I know, politics. I have been an advocate for smart politics with Kennedy, but for some reason I am not happy today.