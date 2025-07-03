Paving the Way

Tim Orum
2d

The pharmaceutical industry economy can easily be compared to the cartels currently flooding the US with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, etc. Imagine how devastating it is to their economy through actual enforcement of US border security. No wonder politicians in Mexico, China, and Central America are finding their lifestyles being devastated and are panicking. We must go slowly to give them more time to cover their assets.

ws
5d

I'm not getting a wearable, and never will. BUT maybe Kennedy's push for wearables is with an eye toward creating a new kind of health economy, based on people living healthier. I don't think wearables WILL do anything other than give info to centralizing technocrats, but if it gives Kennedy leverage to actually ACT on things like canceling the Prep Act and undoing the 1986 liability protections, then I'm for the new jobs wearables would create.

