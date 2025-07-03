I believe we can summarize the visible shift in tone from the before D.C. and the after D.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy as a sensitivity to the economic realities of a behemoth corporate economy.

Kennedy has been told by his bosses (including almost certainly President Trump) that a too assertive health and welfare reform agenda would tank the gross domestic product, thus hurting businesses and employment. That conclusion is correct.

Thus, Kennedy believes he needs to move slowly, or he has been told by his bosses that he must move slowly or else. Hence we hear statements from Kennedy about wanting to see American businesses prosper, and we see him slow-walking or diluting PHARMA to consumer advertising bans and vaccine prohibitions.

The Global Corporate conglomerate that sustains the American Empire, and indeed may BE the American Empire is a malfeasant, murderous, malignancy on the world. Kennedy understands that. Yet, it is the current economic system, and it employs millions either directly or indirectly. The calculus here is that it needs to die slowly so that it does not take down all of the good people of the world as it withers.

I am not so sure.

The best approach is an end to the FED usury system, economic reorganization into direct consumer access to products and services, incentivizing shifts to small business and agrarian systems, regional self-sufficiency, and economic nationalism generally.

My opinion is that there is no way to improve the health of the world without seeing a drastic reduction of the U.S. Gross National Product led by drastic reductions in consumer demand. Consumerism is unhealthy. Satisficing is health-sustaining.

Kennedy may be acting wisely. Or, global events will force changes anyway.

We shall see.