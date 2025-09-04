Kennedy just told the Senate Committee that seventy-six percent of Americans now have a chronic illness, and he is here to find out why and to end the crisis
Yet, the Pharma and Deep State whores in nice suits want to get rid of him. Of course they do. Criminals need to keep criminaling.
I am seldom ever inspired by public officials these days because most of them are go along to get along types, or evil narcissists on the take.
This guy is an exception. I agree, His father would be proud of him. I am too.
I know. He is not perfect. But he is giving it a go, in the game, and acting beyond self-interest to try to improve our lives. I am inspired.
Go get em Mr. Kennedy.
And kudos to the big guy in the White House for turning him loose on the enemy.