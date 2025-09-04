I am seldom ever inspired by public officials these days because most of them are go along to get along types, or evil narcissists on the take.

This guy is an exception. I agree, His father would be proud of him. I am too.

I know. He is not perfect. But he is giving it a go, in the game, and acting beyond self-interest to try to improve our lives. I am inspired.

Go get em Mr. Kennedy.

And kudos to the big guy in the White House for turning him loose on the enemy.