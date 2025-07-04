As I observe the machinations among the various persons and factions in the socio-political zeitgeist I notice the following types of people.

Leave it alone’rs

pragmatists

realistic reformers

heretical sledge hammerers

schismatic revolutionaries

I could easily have come up with several more gradations but decided to leave it at five types for today. These types represent the different ways people approach change or no change. These change approach styles also often reflect different personality types based either on the temperament or the life history of the change agent.

These different approaches are playing out right now in the Trump era and in particular in the health truth movement that accelerated in response to the COVID Democide. The government aspect of the health reform movement is called MAHA (Make America Health Again).

While yours truly tends to be a schismatic revolutionary by temperament and because of my trauma recovery history, I respect the other types of change agents, and believe each approach is valuable and effective depending on time, place, and circumstances.

That is my message today.

Do what you do well and give it your best shot to match your style with the needs of the moment. Every dog has his day.

Perhaps I will spend some time in the future delineating detailed definitions of the change types, but I believe each label has good face recognition. You get the point.

On this day of homage to the American Revolutionaries let’s remember that systems change occurs in many different ways and is lead by different types of people.