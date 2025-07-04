Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
1d

This short essay is the beginning of something worthwhile and productive, I have a hunch. Happy** 4th.

(** = if it can be so for you. I will not fly a flag until 1. the real 9/11 perps are brought to justice, and 2. the totally unconstitutional, parasitic, financially immobilizing and enslaving federal "income" tax on individuals is abolished, and the extortionist IRS goon squad is diminished to an appropriately unthreatening agency, focused merely upon corporate tax processing, etc.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old School Counselor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture