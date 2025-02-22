Treatment professionals and educators in the State of Maine have been routinely abusing young people with gender dysphoria and other psychological conditions as a matter of state policy. No wonder their governor, Janet Mills is so dug in on this issue. Admitting they were wrong about the trans social contagion would open the floodgates to lawsuits and might even bring about a moment of truth for the ideologically-captured professionals that have done so much damage to young people.

Yours truly has been on the front lines of this issue as a common sense mental health professional (a rare commodity in this era of ideological capture). As you know, this is the major scandal of our time on par with the COVID 19 Democide. The exit polls revealed that President Trump won the 2024 election because moderate voters were fed up with the radical actions of ideologically-captured Progressives.

I worked in Maine as one case that received national attention unfolded. I believe this case helped to turn the tide against the rising trans tyranny that took over society until common sense began to prevail again in 2023. Maine, unfortunately, appears to be dug in because their citizens and their policy-makers are extremely Progressive in the coastal areas of Southern Maine and Downeast, Maine. They also appear to be beholden to an ideologically-motivated law firm that sets the treatment expectations for providers and the policies for their schools. The governor of Maine, Janet Mills seems beholden to these power players. She may also be personally captured by the trans cult in some manner. It is not surprising that she is challenging new federal laws that are designed to put an end to the trans contagion that made it possible for men to compete as women in sports. Common sense must prevail on this issue.

I did two videos about a landmark case in Damariscotta, Maine that involved clinical malpractice and educational tyranny against a family in that school district.

First video.

A licensed social worker in the Damariscotta school district in Maine gave a 13 year old child a chest binder as part of gender transition therapy without informing the child's parents This is an ethical violation. This therapist needs support and access to different perspectives. It may be the tip of the iceberg of affirmation therapy. Old School Counselor provides perspective on this crisis in our profession.

Second video.

More information has emerged in the case of the thirteen year-old child in Damariscotta, Maine who was provided gender treatment without the consent of her parent. As I had previously recommended, the parent did report the transman-social worker to the Maine Social Workers Board. However, it has been over three months since the report was filed and the parent has still not heard from the Board. That is unusual. Also, a few days after the report was filed someone reported this parent for suspected abuse and or neglect to the Office of Child and Family Services. That is also suspicious. This looks like potentially a craven case of ass-covering and/or retaliation against a parent who is trying to protect her children. The social workers involved here and the school personnel may be implicated in what could be a crime. As I chronicle in this video, the incident certainly appears to represent malpractice. It is appropriate that the clinical Board should rule on this issue. They should issue clinical guidelines for these cases. Those guidelines MUST include consent by and cooperation with parents in the treatment process. We are learning that this heinous malpractice is common around the country. We have a deeply-committed trans-cult with adherents in psychotherapy, medicine, education, and law who believe they have privileged knowledge that gives them special permission to treat kids without telling their parents. That is a very dangerous situation. Therapists acting with privileged specialness that is fueled by a social delusion is a recipe for disaster. When this has happened in the past, it resulted in serious harm to patients and society. I believe patients and society are being harmed today. Thus, this trans-cult needs to be stopped. This situation presents an opportunity to do that.

We are at an important moment in history. The Trump Administration is attempting to stop the radical actions of ideologically-captured professionals, lawyers, and policy-makers that are harming society. The criminals and their enablers are resisting.