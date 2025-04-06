This is the most basic prescription for a healthy life you will even encounter but the most difficult to implement. If it were easy everyone would be doing it already.

We have many of the details organized for you on our church website, a reactionary and revolutionary church for health and happiness. I am looking for founding partners to join me in Idaho. Contact me if you are interested.

I will add to the list below later this week when I have more time. I am learning new things every day.

Here is the preliminary list:

Achieve your optimal weight. Flatten your mid-section. Eat for health not for pleasure. Limit going out to eat. Think about what you need to put into your body every day, not what you need to avoid, although there is also a lot you must avoid because we live amidst toxicity. Do not diet. If you have an eating disorder, get psychological treatment. Must Eat Foods (not all-inclusive): Carrots, sweet potatoes, leafy green vegetables, whole grains (bread, pasta, rice, quinoa, buckwheat), organic olive oil, avocados, blueberries, apricots, apples, nuts, chickpeas, lentils, natural meats (beef preferred) and wild fatty fish, no more than 8oz of orange juice per day, teas, ginger, cayenne, turmeric, and garlic, two daily cups of coffee maximum. Never Eat Foods: Sucrose, high-fructose corn syrup, processed bag snacks, processed prepared foods, fast food, supermarket bread, white flour products, white pasta, white potatoes, processed jellies, seed oils (especially heated), saturated fats, excess salt, bad (macro) beer, fruity drinks, energy drinks, margarine, soda (pop). Eat small portions so you never feel bloated. Stop before you are full. Fast regularly. East slowly. Put utensils down between bites. Chew your food extremely well. Big chunks cause digestive problems. Rest briefly after eating, then get upright to aid digestion. Do not eat at least two hours before bedtime. Extend the time between your last meal and your first meal of the day – when you “break” your “fast”. Never drink ice cold beverages. They shock the esophagus. Avoid all restaurant buffets. Do not shop at convenience stores. Avoid the middle aisles at grocery stores where they sell the processed foods. Get moderate vigorous exercise so that you are breathing heavy but still able to talk for thirty minutes duration at least five days per week. Avoid extreme exertion. Lift weights or do resistance training for muscle tone a few times per week but do not overdo it. Do physical labor at least five days per week. Incorporate a stretching routine and some Yoga every morning. Use proper back hygiene when lifting. Daily Vitamin D – Check your levels. Most people are very low. Dose will vary. Daily Vitamin K2 – Increases absorption of Vitamin D. Daily Zinc – Protects your cells from disease. Ask your doctor about Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxes. Take a natural bulk supplement daily. Manage your diet and routine to ensure a daily bowel movement. Ask your doctor how to stop SSRI and other psychotropic medications safely. Everything else on this list treats depression and anxiety. If you develop clinical depression or anxiety, get psychotherapy immediately. Both conditions increase your risk of developing physical illnesses. Walk constantly. Get lots of sunlight every day. Walking outside during the middle of the day is best. Avoid sitting or lying around. Watch minimal television (we eat more when we watch, news intentionally makes us fearful so we will buy more things, we are blasted with consumerism, we are propagandized to follow destructive dominant narratives). Get rid of your smartphone or use it sparingly. It is a spying and tracking device that emits dangerous radiation. Be very selective about the entertainment you consume. Stop consuming entertainment sports ball. Listen to intelligent and uplifting music only. No gambling. No video games. No pornography. No masturbation. Avoid other vices. Sleep the same schedule every day (even on days off). Optimal bedtime is 9:30pm, arise at 5:30. Avoid shift work but if you can’t, ensure you get at least seven hours of sleep every day. Get into nature constantly. Seek out mountains, rivers, lakes, oceans, forests. Enjoy wildlife. Do not obsess about pets. They are not people. Enjoy other people instead. Do not smoke cigarettes or marijuana. If you drink alcohol, have less than two glasses of wine or high ABV beer per day. Do what you need to do to keep your stress under control. This is not optional. Find a way to achieve a positive attitude. This is not optional. Seek out positive people. Avoid negative people to the extent you can. Find positive spirituality that reinforces healthy decisions. Pray or meditate daily. Practice gratitude. Practice forgiveness. Do something meaningful every day. Find a sense of purpose. Do fun things every day. Engage in a healthy sexual life with a committed partner. Avoid a materialistic value orientation. Practice minimalism. Satisfice (Be satisfied with good enough). Practice daily habits to free your brain for spirituality and other meaningful things.

Thanks for reading. Now get on with it! Intentional healthy living is an act of resistance. You are fighting to save humanity.