America cannot improve its collective health until it improves its mental health.

I want to focus on five areas of concern and intervention.

The consumer and entertainment/social media society causes mental health problems. In order to improve mental health we would need to cultivate an anti-consumerist/anti-entertainment mindset. A spiritual solution is necessary so that ascetism/minimalism would replace consumerism. Multiculturalism (lack of social cohesion) causes mental health problems. A myriad of environmental toxins, including those found in our air and our water are causing mental health problems. Many medications that are routinely and widely prescribed cause mental illness. Improving mental health would necessarily require a dramatic reduction in prescribed medications, especially SSRI and other psychotropic medications. The Covid gene therapy injections have caused a worldwide neuro-cognitive disorder catastrophe because of systemic vasculitis.

On average, people on the political Left are more mentally compromised than people on the Right, a basic multi-causal condition that was exacerbated by the prevalence of Left vs. Right people that took the toxic injections. Thus, a Leftist political orientation is a risk factor for mental illness. Political conversion to the common sense Right is a protective/preventive factor that we should encourage on this basis.

Each of these concerns can be mitigated if individuals make better decisions and establish better habits, but a culture-wide commitment for systems reform via leadership consensus and active intervention is obviously necessary. This would entail a wholesale societal correction like what has occurred after revolutions.

I am not optimistic that such voluntary reform can be done in the United States of America, a managed idiocracy in which the global managers thrive from our sickness. Stupid slaves make better consumers. That leaves option 2, peaceful separation into smaller, more cohesive groupings with new norms and expectations.

The scope of this crisis is enormous.