I trust Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie as much as I trust any elected politician because he believes the right things and he votes for them. Like the venerable Congressman Ron Paul before him, Massie does not do what is expedient or popular, even if his party tyrants or the major power players in Washington threaten him as they have done repeatedly. He has a liberty compass and he follows it.

It is said that Massie is the only congressman who does not have a “minder” from AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. I am not sure what that means exactly, but I have read enough to understand that Massie frequently votes against the interests of the state of Israel when he believes those interests are at odds with his America First and his libertarian principles. Massie believes as many of us do, that Israel is a foreign nation that has too much influence in Washington because they effectively bribe and blackmail politicians. Trump appears to acquiesce to the Zionists as he is doing currently with his bellicose comments about Iran. He has surrounded himself with cabinet people that are doing the same. This is disturbing.

President Trump will use this inflated budget to increase United States military capabilities and activities in the Middle East, to expand Israel’s perpetual war of aggression against its neighbors. This is not America First. It is America Second. I believe this is President Trump’s second greatest liability. I will offer evidence of Trump’s acquiescence in a Substack article tomorrow. That is plus 1 for Massie.

Massie understands that every president and almost all congresspeople promise big but deliver small. Spending cuts never happen, even if they tell us they will happen. Something always occurs in the dead of night to keep the cash flowing. DOGE is talking a good game, and that makes President Trump look like a common sense hero, but the Trump Administration wants the cuts to come later (which means they may never happen). I agree with Massie and fellow Libertarian Senator Ron Paul. Cut now. I do not believe President Trump actually wants to cut any spending that might alienate any voters. Massie is correct. Trump is wrong. That is plus 2 for Massie.

Most importantly, Congressman Massie has been advocating against government abuse during the COVID Plandemic since March of 2020. He was doing this while President Trump championed the disastrous Operation Warp Sped that ended up being a key driver of the democide. Massie was correct. Trump was disastrously wrong on the most important issue of our time. That is plus 3 for Massie.

If I had the choice I would replace President Trump with Congressman Massie.

I predict these three problematic issues will soon drive down President Trump’s approval rating to under fifty percent, and his rhetorical war against Congressman Masie will fail. America First Patriots know Congressman Massie is America First and President Trump is America Second on these critical issues. The rumblings from the Nationalists are getting louder. The President should listen and act accordingly.