Paving the Way

Freedom Farmer
4h

"I would think fellow conservatives would be in the best position to do this because Progressive mental health professionals would be perceived as biased." I would hope this would be the case, but man, I dunno. In a time when true patriots / Constitutionalists are still considered "right wing extremists" by way too many in our society, and the psychiatry-industrial complex is owned by big pharma, we may not see anything like this desired new sense of sensitivity toward the (no matter how clear to the sane, rational among us) utter failure of progressive mental health professionals.

... is there potential for a bipartisan effort, given Trump's and Biden's obvious respective "conditions" whilst in office, and the clear dangers those posed to our national security?

Freedom Farmer
10h

Extremists of the so-called "Abrahamic" religions are a curse upon humankind. They are all insane, one way or another. It would be great if they could wipe each other out without dragging the rest of us down the toilet bowl into oblivion with them... but alas, they are too cowardly to do that; innocent heads must be chopped, victims bombed, and children sacrificed to their shared devil.

