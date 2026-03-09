A number of commentators are now saying they believe leaders in Israel and the United States could be about to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Iran that would create mass death. The E-6B “Doomsday” planes have been deployed to the region. The nuclear Armageddon would assuredly spread to other parts of the world.

It appears there are people in Washington DC and Israel making decisions to kill people because they believe the killing will bring on the last battle on earth before their savior comes to give them everlasting life. Thus, they apparently believe mass killing is justified on this earth because it will lead to their eternal life.

The U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, are avowed Christian Zionists, who apparently hold these delusions. Hegseth recently went in front of national media, seemingly unremorseful about the taking of human life in Iran, presumably because he wants to usher in the end times. Last week we learned that several Christian Zionist commanders in the U.S. Military were justifying the Iran conflict to their troops on this basis.

This is a dangerous delusion with concrete, existing evidence and a homicidal plan that may require involuntary commitment for mental health evaluation as in:

Involuntary hospitalization is typically pursued when there is concern that an individual poses a significant risk to themselves or others due to a severe mental health condition. Involuntary hospitalization provides a legal mechanism for emergency response, facilitating the rapid assessment and admission of individuals in need of immediate mental health care.

Any mandated reporter with knowledge of the situation has a duty to warn obligation that could stimulate this required action to protect the public. They should act now.

I would think fellow conservatives would be in the best position to do this because Progressive mental health professionals would be perceived as biased. The process would start with mental health evaluations with the military and civilian leadership that are making life and death decisions. Military chaplains who are also licensed mental health professionals in Washington D.C., who can work in conjunction with psychiatrists and/or psychiatric nurse practitioners, could be assigned to do the job.

Practically speaking, every military leader that is poised to make imminent life or death decisions, should be subjected to a thorough mental health evaluation, whether or not they are exhibiting evidence of delusional thinking as in the above situation.

The President of the United States would not be excluded from this requirement.

As an aside, I studied Positive Psychology with Martin Seligman in 2004-05. Seligman came under fire later when it was learned he allegedly had been working with the CIA on their enhanced interrogation techniques (although Seligman denies he knew his ideas would be used for torture by the CIA). If this is true, a prominent mental health professional may have used his expertise for ill. There are many such examples of mental health professionals helping bad governments do bad things, unfortunately.

Perhaps we can also do something good for humanity.

I am a Conservative American that wants to do all I can to prevent our mutually assured destruction.