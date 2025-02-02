Millennials to the Rescue

According to Neil Howe and William Strauss from their terrific 2000 book, Millennials Rising, the Next Great Generation, generational developmental theory holds that we are blessed with greatness every four generations. Like the greatest generation that saved freedom from tyranny four generations ago, according to Howe and Strauss, the latest generation to come of age, the Millennials, will be powerful change agents. Howe and Strauss believe the Millennials will depart from their more radical baby-boomer and Generation X parents and develop their own pragmatic approach to solving problems.

My wife, Karen, and I raised two of these Millennials with the expectation they have the power to offer something that can make a difference. Other parents in our cohort did the same, riding the waves of a growing economy and the optimism that comes from that energy to raise confident and high performing children. As of this writing, I believe the difference they can offer is a bit muddied because we are in a temporary political regression period but as these Millennials begin to rediscover the truth of the enlightenment and the American experiment, and the great promise of those ideals I believe they will find their power.

There is a false hope contained in the promise of what has been called Obamamania, which in my opinion is the latest repackaged Progressive utopian fantasy, that will need to be dismantled to set the stage for the authentic American restoration I am talking about here. I believe when the Millennials mature, they will deliver us to a realistic promised land that will do justice to the profound aspirations, commitment, and courage of our Founders. In 2010, as I write this chapter, this perspective may seem counterintuitive or reactionary. But I believe there are changing forces at play in the coming years that will set the stage for restoration and those emerging powerful forces will bring this hope to fruition.

So, this book is a father’s dream for his children. I do not share the belief held by a large majority of Americans who think today’s children will be worse off than their parents.[1] As a realistic optimist, and as someone who has already witnessed how special these young Millennials are I have no reason to believe they will not find a way to make the world an even better place.

I decided to write Discovering Possibility while I am still thriving and contributing rather than as a desperate old man’s plea. As a coach, mentor, and teacher I still have some opportunity to influence, and I am using that influence to attempt to change hearts and minds. We are living in consequential times, and we need to act now.

This is a time of tremendous social upheaval, polarization, and economic pessimism. It is also an era in which our country placed great hope in a man, our President, who was supposed to deliver us from evil to a transformed place in which things were supposed to be much better. A lot of us believed his rhetoric was false and his hopes unrealistic. We did not believe the problems in America could be reduced to the effects of the prior eight years of President Bush's tenure, as was the ubiquitous refrain from so many Americans on the left of the political spectrum. We did not believe the internationalist, other-directed rhetoric that said America’s problems were related to how she was increasingly being perceived negatively by the rest of the world. We believe our civilization is declining for the reasons I mentioned in the preceding chapter, and we knew it would take sober leadership and big changes to get us back on track.

Every day I see examples of the Utopian Progressive fantasy being discredited. The impending economic and social collapse in Europe is the latest example of false hope being discredited and it helps many Americans see that big government social welfare solutions are not sustainable solutions for a thriving civilization. More Americans are also waking up to the divisiveness of the victim politics that are hoisted on us by the Progressive political establishment. They are seeing the inevitable result of that approach, which is people self-identifying as victims, and part of an ethnic, or other identity group rather than as Americans. President Obama is fueling that fire rather than offering a unifying presence in America, and a lot of Americans are finally waking up to and rejecting that divisive political tactic.

My belief is it will take a total and complete rejection of Progressive hopes and aspirations to usher in a new acceptance of liberty and personal responsibility. A lot of us are working to bring about that disillusionment because we believe it is the only route to a renewed America and a better world. We believe the truth is on our side and the other side is either in denial or simply craves power and will do whatever it takes to further an agenda, no matter how obscene history has proven that agenda to be.

So, the Obama factor is the storm before the dawn. When more people wake up (and we do not know when that critical mass will hit), there will be a rush to enduring values and practices that are truly life sustaining and community enhancing. When the dust settles on this latest episode our new Millennial leaders will be offered a more enduring foundation from which to re-build a better America. Their time is almost here.

[1] Scott Rasmussen Poll, Only 17% Say Today’s Children Will be Better Off Than Their Parents (December 9, 2010) available at: http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/business/general_business/december_2010/only_17_say_today_s_children_will_be_better_off_than_their_parents.

Excerpt from my 2011 book, Discovering Possibility: A Common Sense Conservative Manifesto (For Classical Liberals Too).