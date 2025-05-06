The American Empire is a criminal behemoth that is out of control.

Our objective should be clear. Let it come to an end and build a new American Nation.

The CIA weaponized Liberal Democracy to expand the American Imperial Empire. They executed color revolutions all over the world to make people follow their edicts. So, when you hear a Democrat say something or someone is a threat to Democracy (as was a polling metric during the past election) you know what she means now.

Mike Benz has been all over this. These psychopaths turned their guns on us in 2016.

This incredible quote from retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson says it all. I heard him say it on the Focal Points Substack in an interview with Norwegian journalist Glenn Diesen. I wonder if anyone in the Trump Administration is listening.

"We have a colossal mess - a typical kind of mess when an empire gets to the end, and no one knows how to control it. It has gotten too big and too out of control, and too much money flowing into it."

The COVID Democide was a by-product of that empire of chaos. The Biden Administration war on conservatives was another result. We are in danger.

We need to eject all of the empire managers and sycophants in the current government in both parties before they destroy us. We need to gradually withdraw our military footprint and CIA assets from all foreign nations, including the myriad non-governmental CIA front organizations. We need to embrace a planetary commitment to sovereign nationalism, as President John F. Kennedy had envisioned before he was assassinated. We need to envision a far more revolutionary America First philosophy.

Trump seems to be cowed or confused.

Steve Bannon and his MAGA colleagues in populism/nationalism appear to be hesitant. Our host is our enemy, obviously. These guys need to stop looking externally.

Lots of losses need to be mourned. We have been manipulated by psychopaths.