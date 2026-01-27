Think of yourself not as an individual with goals, but as a person in a community with other people that are carrying expectations for you because you are part of them.

Think about how you can become a better person, a better contributor, by being joined with a man who has similar expectations placed on him.

Let go of the idea that you are entitled to children and that you need a sperm partner to give them to you.

In conclusion, think about your responsibilities not your goals.