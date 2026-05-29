Paving the Way

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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
1d

Thanks for making these recent appearances. Your perspective needs to be heard!

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
1d

Yes, better days are in the process of coming! How about those Irish Catholics!

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