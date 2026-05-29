It was wonderful to have been invited for a conversation with good guy Timothy Kelly on his popular Our Interesting Times Podcast. I received quite a few Substack subscriptions and a few inquiries after that appearance. I better do some writing.

Among the things Tim and I discussed was how traditional American communities have been turned upside down by the culture destroyers, who are motivated in large part by hate, with a particularly strong animus toward Catholics, and especially Irish Catholics. Their hate comes from envy and the desire to control.

These same destroyers are taking the leading role in the current destruction of our beloved Eire homeland. They are in the process of erasing our Catholic religion, our traditions, and our sense of shared community by diluting the Irish Nation with disproportional immigration from third-world countries in Africa.

Tim and I also discussed how the white guilt weapon was deployed on traditional people to keep them from defending themselves. I told Tim that White Guilt Neurosis is a real psychological syndrome with obvious etiology that can be treated effectively by a properly trained psychotherapist. I was the first mental health professional to delineate the syndrome and to develop a psychotherapy method to treat it. The men that recover from White Guilt Neurosis after treatment become better equipped to withstand the coordinated assaults from the destroyers, and are poised to offer an assertive resistance. In other words they transform themselves from cucks to men.

You never read that before.

Ethnic pride is normal. Ethno-masochism is neurosis. If you find yourself riddled with guilt about who you are rather than anything you have done, you might be suffering from White Guilt Neurosis. It is treatable.

Relatedly, I have been doing some networking with organizers from the Catholic Land Movement in North Idaho and New Hampshire thanks to an introduction to that organization from my friend David Reilly. If you are a dissident, a Catholic, and interested in the parallel societies concept, I strongly encourage you to look into CLM.

Better days are coming if we remember who we are and we work together.