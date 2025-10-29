I am sixty-five years old. Last January I received my bloodwork for my annual physical and found out I was pre-diabetic as most Americans are.

In terms of lifestyle risk factors, I was a legendary craft beer drinker for thirty-years and I ate a lot of processed foods for most of my life. I quit drinking alcohol five years ago after my first granddaughter was born. Not one drop since.

I have shared in the past that I was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder several years ago, thus I had lived much of my life in hyper-arousal. My para-sympathetic nervous system is badly damaged, although improving. I am a terrible sleeper because of the hyper-arousal, although that has also improved dramatically.

I am a daily exerciser, walker, and bike rider. At that time I weighed about 190 Lbs., but I spent most of my adult life at about 210 Lbs. My pulse is usually around 57 BPM and my blood pressure is good. I had elevated blood pressure during my fifties, when the PTSD was at its apex.

I did not take the MRNA bioweapon but I took all the previous poisons because I was a slave to my normie parents or I was an ignorant adult.

My blood glucose was 99 and my A1c was 5.7, right on the borderline for diabetes.

My HDL/Triglyceride ratio was 37/115, which is bad.

Insulin resistance was good, so we knew this was a lifestyle thing.

Liver was fine, surprisingly.

Today I weigh 173 Lbs. My wife says I have a sixpack but I tell her I quit drinking.

My blood glucose is under 90.

My A1c is 5.5.

My last HDL/Triglyceride ratio in April was 42/72, which is much improved and normal, but still needs work. My guess is it will be better in December when I go for my annual physical.

Everything is sore, but hell, I’m 65. That comes from a life well-lived.

This is what I do:

Behaviors

Get as much direct sunlight as I can every day.

Mow the lawn and pick up heavy rocks in the yard, where I spend much of my day.

No television.

Practice minimalism. Satisfice, savor good experiences, eject negative thinking rapidly. Avoid environmental crap and toxic people.

Try to make a difference every day.

Eating

90% organic foods.

Drink and cook with purified water only.

No processed foods.

No ice cream, no cookies, no sucrose or corn syrup at all.

I already mentioned I do not drink alcohol. No cannabis or other drugs.

I drink one glass of Carrot/Turmeric juice every morning.

I eat two pieces of organic whole wheat toast with organic avocado and organic, first-pressed, unadulterated olive oil every morning after my first cup of organic coffee.

My wife and I share organic, free range eggs ( 2eggs each), with wilted spinach, in butter when she arises every morning.

I usually add organic whole grain cereal with raisons and flax milk if I am still hungry.

Speaking of olive oil, I guzzle the stuff.

Lots of turmeric and cayenne on everything.

No pork because I read it may contain MRNA.

Quite a bit of grass fed beef and wild fish, less chicken and always free range.

No shellfish, farmed fish, or raw fish.

Tons of organic vegetables. My favorites are purple sweet potatoes and carrots.

Tons of organic fresh fruit (I am a notoriously bad fruit eater but changed that this past summer and it had a positive effect on my A1c).

Organic whole wheat pasta from Italy.

Organic whole wheat or wild rice.

Organic sour cream.

Beans, lentils, and peas.

High chocolate content dark chocolate.

I only drink purified water, organic coffee, the occasional fake beer, and occasional kombucha or other new-fangled health soda or water.

Light lunch and light dinner.

Occasional fasting. I might skip lunch or skip dinner. Or eat only an apple.

Supplements:

No prescription medications.

5,000 IU Vitamin D-3 daily in cold months. 2,000 IU in spring and summer.

50 Mcg Vitamin K-2 daily. Less in summer.

500 Mg Vitamin C daily.

500 Mg Quercetin daily.

50 Mg Bromelain (Pineapple) daily.

50 Mg Broccoli daily.

3000 Mg Methylcellulose daily for regularity (have at least one bowel movement daily).

Conclusion

Live intentionally.

Practice cultural secession.

Pursue good things.

Avoid medications.

Do not drink or drug.

Supplement wisely and do not get carried away.

Eat well and not too much.

Get outside.

Move constantly.

Find meaning and purpose.