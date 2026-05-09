My appearance on The Backlash Podcast with excellent host David ReillyWe discuss demonic possession, declining national IQ, homosexuality, telling the truth in psychotherapy, and a other politically incorrect topics psychotherapists usually avoid.Paving the WayMay 09, 202645ShareIf you would rather watch the episode on Rumble.45Share
Great job! A very honest, intelligent, and even entertaining podcast. Keep it up Kevin, your voice is needed especially now.
30:30. The sun (in solar maximum) is playing a big part, too, with coronal mass ejections, magnetic storms, solar wind, and radiation, which directly affect people's bodies, nervous systems (electrical), emotions, etc. It is exacerbated by our planet's weaking protective magnetic field. These phenomena are at least magnifying people's shared "scrambledness" currently, as they charge the larger global electric circuit, with extreme weather, earthquakes, vulcanism, and so on resulting.
A lot of our much-lauded technology interferes with brainwave activity and circadian rhythms critical to healthy function, of course, which is a feature; not a bug!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XB5iJ_AsYCA