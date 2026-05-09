Paving the Way

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
6d

Great job! A very honest, intelligent, and even entertaining podcast. Keep it up Kevin, your voice is needed especially now.

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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
5d

30:30. The sun (in solar maximum) is playing a big part, too, with coronal mass ejections, magnetic storms, solar wind, and radiation, which directly affect people's bodies, nervous systems (electrical), emotions, etc. It is exacerbated by our planet's weaking protective magnetic field. These phenomena are at least magnifying people's shared "scrambledness" currently, as they charge the larger global electric circuit, with extreme weather, earthquakes, vulcanism, and so on resulting.

A lot of our much-lauded technology interferes with brainwave activity and circadian rhythms critical to healthy function, of course, which is a feature; not a bug!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XB5iJ_AsYCA

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