New York City left the United States of America long ago to form its own multi-cultural country. The global managers made that happen. It is now a loose collection of low intelligence vagabonds from God knows where, a crime infested, dirt mound.

I have been to New York hundreds of times because I am a Connecticut Yankee that grew up a few hours north of the former Gotham. Rumor has it that my grandfather watched Yankee great Babe Ruth play sandlot ball in our Northern Connecticut town. We were sports fans of all the New York teams. Today, I would not be caught dead in the New York City area. Escape while you can.

So, now its people elected a Communist Muslim mayor who has no love for the American nation, our history, our European culture, or out heritage people. Prominent Jews are apparently upset about the election of Zohran Momdani, but they should take the blame for making it happen. They used their wealth and political influence in New York to create the multi-cultural monster it has become over the course of several decades. New York is a microcosm for the multicultural nightmare that is emerging in every Christian, white majority country.

Are we surprised?

I say let the invading hordes and their ethno-masochistic accomplices have New York City as their multi-cultural capital of the dying global empire. Everything about that place is bad. It is the home of global financiers including the New York Federal Reserve, the corrupt United Nations, LGBTQroadway, maniacal cabbies, and fat-soaked Kosher Sabrett dogs from street vendors that are sure to kill you if the crime and the pollution do not do you in first. It is the perfect home for a dying empire.

Come to Idaho to help us build the new American Nation.