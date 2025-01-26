Tennis great Novak Djokovic did not take the MRNA Vaccine and he told the world why he made that difficult decision. A great documentary that chronicles his integrity and his heroism when that decision was made has just been released. Djokovic believed the injection might harm his body. He was correct. The injection has now been proven to be dangerous.

U.S. Footballer Aaron Rodgers made the same decision and told the world why he did it. He thought he might be allergic to one or more of the ingredients in the injections. He was correct. There is a lot of toxic crap in the injections.

Why are there so few other professional athletes willing to do the same? I am aware of a few others, but not many.

I surmise there were some athletes who refused the jab but got around the regulations. We need to hear from them now. They have an opportunity to save lives.