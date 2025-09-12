​This organization is a think tank for reactionary mental health professionals who believe our legacy associations and our academic institutions have become permanently contaminated by excess bureaucracy, profit motives from outside forces, bad ideas, and socio-politics. We will promote optimal mental health, psychotherapy effectiveness, and traditional understandings of human flourishing.



Because we are in a critical historical moment, our focus initially is resisting Covid totalitarianism. We disagree with the conventional wisdom about Covid 19, and we believe many of our fellow citizens are suffering from a social delusion that has placed their health and safety at risk. We are helping them re-discover freedom with truth and treatment. In this way, we are preserving democracy.



We believe Covid propaganda overlaps with Woke propaganda as part of a global conspiracy. The authoritarians are the same entities, and the adherents of these philosophies and their victims are also often the same people.



We are not planning to tweak the existing mental health organizations and systems. A reinvention is necessary.



Unfortunately, we have two distinct mental health treatment communities emerging. Practitioners in the two communities do not agree about what is true, healthy, or normal. Not too long ago we would have said our ideas reflect common sense. Now, apparently, in this revolutionary era, in which postmodern radicals have taken control of our associations, we are reactionaries for having them. Thus, it may even be necessary to create a new profession for professionals who can practice unencumbered by the contamination from profit incentives and state-sponsored political ideology.



With this initiative, we are joining others to build the Retro-culture, a discovery of the past and the good things it has to offer. If you have avoided ideas like this in the past because you wanted to be perceived as reputable, it is time to reconsider your position. Dangerous corrupt ideologues are in power and wreaking havoc on reality. Our health and mental health system is in shambles. Human health is hanging in the balance.



The International Association for Dissident Mental Health Professionals is unfortunately needed to promote unbiased professional excellence that is free from sociopolitical contamination that hurts people. Professional helpers should not be brow-beaten into practicing in accordance with standards of care that come from the political objectives of well-funded Progressive activists, government bureaucrats, and PHARMA profiteers rather than good research and common sense.



We love our human brothers and sisters profoundly, but unintelligent people, and people with serious mental health problems are now shaping and driving social policies. Delusion, paranoia, and groupthink have replaced common sense. Envy, destructive entitlement, and revenge-striving are fueling hostile actions toward good people. The collective actions of these radicals threaten western civilization. We should be providing treatment for these people, not allowing them to rule over us.



We support:

Applying critical thinking rather than political correctness or social justice in our work.

Fostering the capacity for self-control, psychological differentiation, personal agency, interdependence, interpersonal wisdom, and respect for authority.

Teaching people how to be happy, loving, productive, and wise.

Advocating the strengthening of marriages, families, and civic institutions, as the essential ingredients for healthy communities.

Adopting an integrative (wholistic/mind-body-spirit) approach to mental health care that treats the whole person.

Advocating the creation and maintenance of high-trust communities in which good mental health and community participation can flourish.

Advocating what works, based on state-of-the-art research rather than conventional wisdom.

Systems reform that frees helpers to be maximally effective.

Fostering personal responsibility, neighborliness, and thrift as core communitarian competencies.​

Honoring the positive power of the spiritual mystery of the helping relationship.

This excellent video featuring Professor Joanna Moncrieff of University College London captures our views about the fraudulent serotonin basis of mental illness.



We offer a reactionary perspective for mental health that rejects biological etiology and promotes healthy eating, exercise, social interaction, and cultural secession to achieve good mental health.



Many of our colleagues, our legacy professional associations, third party payers, and some government agencies are now openly advocating that psychotherapists incorporate the immoral and discriminatory Critical Theory Religion in their offices with patients. If you are a straight, white professional you are openly despised and discriminated against by woke adversaries in our profession. Under the guise of "anti-racism", which is code for all straight white people are bad, you are subjected to shame-filled re-education sessions to rid you of your whiteness. If you are a white male, you are a triple-bad cancer to these revolutionaries. White children are not exempt from this abuse. We are in crisis.



There has never been a more critical time to form a coalition of common-sense professionals that reject the misguided intrusion of Critical Theory into our profession. The psychotherapist's office should not be a battlefield in the political left's war on truth and traditional culture - including their assault on men, on gender norms, on traditional values, or on "whiteness".



​This dangerous deconstructionist philosophy is based on lies. It teaches people they are not responsible for their own lives. It teaches people that society itself is out to hurt them. Therefore, it renders psychotherapy useless or even harmful, because psychotherapy only works by increasing one's sense of control and one's resilience.



We believe the wanton application of Critical Theory in psychotherapy is malpractice.



In addition to breeding entitlement and external locus of control in the people it is designed to help, Critical Theory propaganda approaches also increase neurotic white guilt, and might lead willing or unsuspecting professionals to discriminate against certain individuals in psychotherapy by blaming them for social grievances based on their group identities. This discrimination, which is primarily against white people, and white heterosexual, traditional men, but also against people who may merely be guilty of wrong think, has been quietly happening in our profession for several decades. It must stop now.



​Psychotherapy has already been compromised by intrusions from gender feminist therapy and so-called queer affirmative therapy under the rubric of intersectionality. Critical Race Theory is just the latest ideological intrusion from pop sociology to contaminate our profession.



​The real victims of systematic oppression are white, working-class men, yet they are often neglected or mistreated in psychotherapy because they are not perceived as proper victims. This clinical blind-spot in the consulting room is one of the reasons masculine heterosexual men with traditional values have historically avoided psychotherapy. Can you blame them?



It is time we call attention to this blatant discrimination and end this unethical practice. All people should have access to ethical, bias-free, effective psychotherapy, even if they are white, traditional, and heterosexual.



What we believe:



Traditional understandings of human functioning that are based on natural laws, science, and common sense have endured centuries because they are true. Adhering to natural laws and traditional understandings are good for people. Being in alignment with true things and nature tends to make people healthy and happy. Thus, psychotherapists should base their diagnoses and their interventions on what is true and real, not on the faddish wish lists of cultural anarchists who are hell-bent on deconstructing everything normal about traditional societies in order to create their faux egalitarian utopias.



In brief, we are caring and thoughtful psychotherapy professionals who love all people, AND