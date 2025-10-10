On this World Mental Health Day I hereby attest that the mental health of the United States sucks
because the controllers of the world and their lieutenants in the elite manager class in the United States want us that way. The sicker we are, the more power they accumulate.
Thus, our job is to fight them.
My mental health is great.
Why?
Because I actively oppose their soul-killing plan for me and I do not participate in their consumer society. I live my life as an ascetic person with full intention, devouring life enhancing things and strategically avoiding soul-crushing things.
I maintain hope by constantly looking for opportunities to make a difference.
I try to find flow by keeping busy doing the things that energize my spirit. Watering things, removing rocks, and mowing the lawn are three of my favorites.
Speaking of spirit, I am on the lookout always for evidence of the Holy Ghost, and I revel in the energy that presence offers me. When I have the opportunity I try to spread the graces I have been given to other people.
I ruthlessly avoid toxic people.
I savor positive experiences.
I eject negative emotions and negative thoughts rapidly.
I embrace positive affirmation from others.
I do not take regular medication.
I eat organically, at home where I can control the menu, and modestly. No gorging.
I do not drink alcohol or use any illicit drugs.
I practice minimalism and avoid the American/consumer tendency to maximize.
If one simply goes with the flow he will be swallowed up by the monster. One must actively resist and replace. Mental health must be a full-life commitment.
Mental health is a revolution.
In fact it is the only thing that matters because without good mental health we die.
Stop everything else you are doing and get your mental health in order today.