Thus, our job is to fight them.

My mental health is great.

Why?

Because I actively oppose their soul-killing plan for me and I do not participate in their consumer society. I live my life as an ascetic person with full intention, devouring life enhancing things and strategically avoiding soul-crushing things.

I maintain hope by constantly looking for opportunities to make a difference.

I try to find flow by keeping busy doing the things that energize my spirit. Watering things, removing rocks, and mowing the lawn are three of my favorites.

Speaking of spirit, I am on the lookout always for evidence of the Holy Ghost, and I revel in the energy that presence offers me. When I have the opportunity I try to spread the graces I have been given to other people.

I ruthlessly avoid toxic people.

I savor positive experiences.

I eject negative emotions and negative thoughts rapidly.

I embrace positive affirmation from others.

I do not take regular medication.

I eat organically, at home where I can control the menu, and modestly. No gorging.

I do not drink alcohol or use any illicit drugs.

I practice minimalism and avoid the American/consumer tendency to maximize.

If one simply goes with the flow he will be swallowed up by the monster. One must actively resist and replace. Mental health must be a full-life commitment.

Mental health is a revolution.

In fact it is the only thing that matters because without good mental health we die.

Stop everything else you are doing and get your mental health in order today.