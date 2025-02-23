It feels like something has shifted as more studies confirm what we forewarned in 2020. It took them almost five years to accept the truth. Are matrix people starting to understand what happened to them? I think they are.

Man has committed a colossal error, that compounded other previous errors. That is the charitable explanation.

“I am sometimes left with the impression that people have forgotten about the U.S.'s Operation Warp Speed (OWS) under the previous Trump administration. Let's be very clear: the OWS has been a disaster. It turned SARS-CoV from an acute, self-limiting viral infection into a chronic, debilitating one, and left large parts of the American population with leaky, vaccine-induced immunity instead of sterilizing natural immunity. This prevented herd immunity, caused several immune-mediated disorders (including cancers), and is now setting the stage for nature's own version of Operation Warp Speed. Nature's OWS will be the end-stage of an unprecedented large-scale gain-of-function experiment conducted on the very human species and undoubtedly dwarf mankind's reckless, short-sighted and megalomaniac arrogance. What has been forbidden for so long has now become the holy grail: large-scale prophylaxis with safe, broadly available, cost-effective antiviral drugs.” - Geert Vanden Bossche