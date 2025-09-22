If the essential truths of a society are lies, the only way forward is a spiritual reformation.

We are in the midst of civilizational ruin, and it has been intentionally wrought. Our task as Remnants in this Fourth Turning is to lead.



The good life is a way of life based on natural laws, evolutionary acceptance, and common sense that fosters health, happiness, and well-functioning communities.



​You need a commitment to non-participation, courage, perseverance, and the ability to resist peer pressure. You need to lead not follow.

Non-participation must become a way of life.

The most genuine thing a change agent can do is tell the truth.



If I speak honestly about any subject, it does not make me mean.



​The helping professions have oversold the change paradigm and undersold the acceptance paradigm.



The majority of physicians seem to have an exceptional potential for denial of medication side effects. What accounts for this phenomenon? I believe the majority are in powerful psychological denial because it protects them from a reality that might make their current functioning impossible.

A low-trust collection of individuals is not a nation.



Allow them the spoils of the decrepit empire and the idiocracy over which the rulers reign.



​​In a social media-driven information age that simultaneously avoids important ideas and saturates us with false information, I try to be both a "spreader" and a "sifter". I will help you discover important wisdom and filter out inaccurate nonsense - and then help you do something with the awareness.



Denial provides the mechanism for decent people to exist in an immoral world.

​Many modern people are suffering from anti-authority authoritarianism.



Do not placate delusion because delusion grows and eventually attacks reality.​



All relationships have eternal significance. When we help one person or one family, we change the world.

