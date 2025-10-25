Paving the Way

Mark Livingston
15h

I was bitten by one of two pit bulls who escaped from their yard and decided to get on either side of my lab and jump him. Fortunately, as the bitch lunged at me I leaned back and it only nipped my pectoral muscle, leaving a scratch and a bruise. Further, the owner was on hand, trying to corral them. She was very apologetic. I told her I'm not a big fan of Pit Bulls, Staffordshire or otherwise. She said, "but you saw how sweet and loving they were a few minutes ago."

"I know, all it takes is once though..."

Prior to turning on my dog, they were comically roaming around, wagging tails, and even jumped in the mail carriers vehicle, playful. The speed at which their demeanor changed left no time for reaction. Anyway, short-story-long, they eventually listened to the owner, I was able to put my dog's leash and collar on the male, the owner pushed his ass home.

The 85!year old former Peace Corps volunteer next door had previously remarked the dogs tried to break through the fence and get her, but I dismissed it as hyperbole. Never trust a pit bull.

