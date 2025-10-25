There are people out there in rural communities that maintain viscous, large dogs in fenced-in areas that threaten anyone that walks by or rides by on a bicycle. It can be a frightening experience to walk by such an ambush from one of these nasty creatures. The most disturbing aspect of this is that their owners do not seem to care if people are frightened by their dogs. Does it give them a sense of power?
This is a disturbing American facet that needs to be studied.
Do these dogs reflect the temperaments of their owners? Aggressive and paranoid people require psychological intervention because they often become dangerous under perceived threat. How can leaders in communities reach out to these paranoid dog owners to help them? Unless we recognize this as a problem it will continue. Thus, I am trying to raise awareness.
These selfish people disrupt the tranquility of their communities and create hazardous neighborhoods. I favor the establishment of local ordinances that would eliminate these dangerous dogs. Either train them, keep them inside, or get rid of them. Libertarianism be damned. I want healthy communities.
In my opinion this phenomenon is part of the larger trend of anthropomorphism and idolatry of pets, especially dogs. I find the phenomenon bizarre and dangerous.
Healthy communities have high trust and high safety. The presence of these attack dogs comes from low trust and contributes to an unsafe environment.
I was bitten by one of two pit bulls who escaped from their yard and decided to get on either side of my lab and jump him. Fortunately, as the bitch lunged at me I leaned back and it only nipped my pectoral muscle, leaving a scratch and a bruise. Further, the owner was on hand, trying to corral them. She was very apologetic. I told her I'm not a big fan of Pit Bulls, Staffordshire or otherwise. She said, "but you saw how sweet and loving they were a few minutes ago."
"I know, all it takes is once though..."
Prior to turning on my dog, they were comically roaming around, wagging tails, and even jumped in the mail carriers vehicle, playful. The speed at which their demeanor changed left no time for reaction. Anyway, short-story-long, they eventually listened to the owner, I was able to put my dog's leash and collar on the male, the owner pushed his ass home.
The 85!year old former Peace Corps volunteer next door had previously remarked the dogs tried to break through the fence and get her, but I dismissed it as hyperbole. Never trust a pit bull.