There are people out there in rural communities that maintain viscous, large dogs in fenced-in areas that threaten anyone that walks by or rides by on a bicycle. It can be a frightening experience to walk by such an ambush from one of these nasty creatures. The most disturbing aspect of this is that their owners do not seem to care if people are frightened by their dogs. Does it give them a sense of power?

This is a disturbing American facet that needs to be studied.

Do these dogs reflect the temperaments of their owners? Aggressive and paranoid people require psychological intervention because they often become dangerous under perceived threat. How can leaders in communities reach out to these paranoid dog owners to help them? Unless we recognize this as a problem it will continue. Thus, I am trying to raise awareness.

These selfish people disrupt the tranquility of their communities and create hazardous neighborhoods. I favor the establishment of local ordinances that would eliminate these dangerous dogs. Either train them, keep them inside, or get rid of them. Libertarianism be damned. I want healthy communities.

In my opinion this phenomenon is part of the larger trend of anthropomorphism and idolatry of pets, especially dogs. I find the phenomenon bizarre and dangerous.

Healthy communities have high trust and high safety. The presence of these attack dogs comes from low trust and contributes to an unsafe environment.