It seems President Trump was correct to lambast the deceased Rob Reiner in his recent highly-criticized tweet for acting out his Trump Derangement Syndrome. People that are asking for presidential decorum from this president are in the matrix. That includes many people that have ingested a lot of red pills and are ordinarily reliable cynics. If Trump can harness his unempathetic narcissism to eliminate the sociopathic coven that rules over us, it will not matter that he was not diplomatic about it. The only thing that will matter is if he is successful. This is an eternal battle.

Watch this video.

Holy moly.



Reiner was clearly driven to totalitarianism by Trump Derangement Syndrome. His rhetoric empowered countless brainwashed anti-Trump revolutionaries to do criminal things. He facilitated and augmented the psychological operation that was launched by international deep state actors to stop the rise of Trump populism. He may even have been a CIA asset himself. Reiner was certainly a powerful culture change agent of the establishment. Trump correctly labeled him as such.

I can fathom as has been suggested by a few prominent influencers, that the great 1970s show, All in the Family, that starred Rob Reiner as the enlightened hippie, was a Jewish/CIA psychological operation designed to make traditional white men appear foolish and reactionary. The Global Elite that manage the US Central Intelligence Agency correctly understand that traditional, heterosexual, Christian white men in the United States are their main existential threat. Thus, Norman Lear’s All in the Family may have been Mockingbird media at its finest. A lot of Archie Bunkers voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and their asset Reiner had to be summoned again.

Does this change your mind about the infamous impolite Trump tweet? It should.