In his speech to Congress last evening, President Trump failed to mention what he is doing to get justice for the approximately 1 million Americans killed and the millions disabled by the poison MRNA injections. He also failed to tell us what his Administration plans to do to help the millions of Americans that now have COVID Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

These were peculiar omissions given that the the impetus for these lost lives and permanent disabilities was the United States Government.

President Trump gave a self-aggrandizing speech to Congress last evening in which he told us how many votes he received from the American people and how generally wonderful he is and how awful the Democrats are. I certainly agree, the Democrat lawmakers are awful. I would substitute the word, criminal, and outline precisely for the American people the crimes they have already committed and what his Administration plans to do to bring them to justice. COVID Democide crimes would be among them, and there are many more. How many members of Congress are receiving kickbacks from Ukraine war funding for instance.

But to give a State of the Union speech and not address the emergency health crisis America is confronting due to the actions of the government itself, and to provide no hope for the victims of the disaster is unconscionable. It is disgusting.

This courageous man stood up to stop the democide and he was framed and put in prison by the perpetrators. Has President Trump publicly called for his release? We are waiting.

It does not matter what President Trump and his advisors want. We will not stop talking about the COVID disaster until the harms are acknowledged by this Administration, the victims get justice, and assurances are made (laws passed) that we are protected from the poisons and the democidal processes going forward.