President Trump needs to declare Martial Law to find the millions of people that are stealing money from taxpayers via fraudulent Social Security payments.
A social security tax holiday for the honest citizens is also necessary
We just learned from government auditors using advanced AI technology that there are more people collecting social security payments from taxpayers than there are living citizens in the United States. At least 60 million more people than actually exist in the United States are receiving social security benefits. Addendum: The auditors revealed that about 90 million more people receive Social Security payments than there are Americans eligible for the program.
Social Security is a contribution-based program for retired and disabled U.S. Citizens.
Elon Musk just called this fraud the largest in U.S. History. Seems obviously true.
This data is staggering. It suggests a few things.
The Uniparty knows about this fraud but they chose to screw you over anyway. It would be impossible to conceal a scandal as large as this.
People are working hard and sending their money to the federal government through payroll deductions and estimated payments so the government can distribute it to make-believe people, illegal invaders, their friends, and god knows who else.
There are millions of recipient criminals getting paid every month.
The conclusion?
The federal government is illegitimate.
Revolutions have begun over less.
How can the people that collect our social security taxes do that with any conscience knowing this fraud is occurring? It would appear that we need some sort of explanation and an immediate action plan to stop the steal of our money.
I propose a Martial Law Declaration and an immediate confiscation plan.
How can we proceed under business as usual when the government is broken?
Addendum:
This appears to be a scandal of unfathomable, indescribable, revolutionary proportions. Since I have a very strong feeling that we will not be receiving tax refunds for our cataclysmically misspent entitlements lavished on millions of career criminals, including those inside the government, I say burn it all down.
There is no fixing this. There is no audit big enough. There is no reform package meaningful enough. It is a soul-crushing abomination. It boils the blood. It is enraging beyond explanation. Just napalm the whole Kafkaesque apparatus and start over from scratch.
This scandal will be the Deep State's Waterloo.
Jeff Childers
This fraud needs to be revealed, investigated, and stopped. But declaring martial law would be the biggest, most delightful gift for the media and the "#RESISTANCE!" network. "SEE? WE TOLD YOU SO!", they would say. And more would join them.
I agree with your sentiment, though I’m not sure that martial law is the right move for non-pilfering Americans to keep going-on about their, our lives.