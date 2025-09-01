By now, the Substack Army and its legion followers have heard that President Trump is finally signaling that he might be willing to question the Covid Event, that most of us in the awake class have already concluded was a covert democide against the people of the world.

The Covid Event was a Department of Defense initiated and managed stimulus and countermeasure, coordinated, all of government action that utilized the marketing and distribution capacities of large and small government contractors, including the large pharmaceutical companies. It was remarkably successful.

The problem is the action was so successful logistically, that it succeeded in maiming and killing over a billion people around the world. The Covid Event was the worst man-made disaster in history, a colossal crime against humanity. There are literally thousands of guilty conspirators and hundreds of thousands more bystanders who should have done more to stop the carnage. Blood money went everywhere, and is still circulating to those that are on the take. The event was a demonic catastrophe.

There are also hundreds of thousands of dissident heroes who objected every step of the way. Many of my readers are in that category.

All of us are victims of the crime to one degree or another.

President Trump is now saying that the pushers (Pfizer) used fraudulent data to sell the so-called vaccine to him. My belief is Trump wanted to believe there could be a magic medical panacea that he could exploit to become the Covid hero, thus he was an easy sell. But, that is irrelevant as long as we get to the truth now, the injections are banned, and the pushers in academia, government, healthcare, media, industry, and science are punished.

Apparently, there are already criminal indictments against the key Covid sociopaths pending. That is wonderful news, if true. We already know who most of them are and what they did. They are guilty of various degrees of homicide. They killed people or allowed people to be killed that they could have saved.

This is the beginning. We anxiously and cautiously await the first steps toward reconciliation. This is the day we have been awaiting.