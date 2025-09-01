Paving the Way

Dr. Joe
13h

Or you’re completely wrong.

Mary Ann Caton
10h

On Alex Berenson’s Substack, a reader submitted this: “ I am convinced Trump was scared to death of Covid, given all of the information he was being given as well as the truth he was being denied. Combined with his well known personal habits and fears, he was convinced a miracle vaccine was the only answer. I believe reality hit him when they delayed the introduction until after the election, by then it was too late.”

I suspect this closer to the truth. Given that nearly everyone in his first administration was in line to wreck his presidency and destroy his chances of reelection, it makes perfect sense that he was lied to about the covid virus as well as being told that the only hope of saving humanity was a vaccine, which on purpose was delayed until after the election. I have never blamed Trump for his pandemic missteps in 2020. He was snookered by the entire public health regime, the drug makers, and the military who led the counter measures against covid, all who intentionally misled him and us. It’s clear that he now knows that.

