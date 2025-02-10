According apparently to our current President, the state of Israel can do no wrong and the MRNA COVID 19 Vaccines are wonderful.

Israel expansion throughout the Middle East is righteous and necessary, even if that means forcibly relocating a bunch of people that might be in the way.

The COVID Vaccines were a life-saving countermeasure, a miracle of science brought about by the masterful Operation Warp Speed initiative.

Are these beliefs reasonable?

A person would need to employ some significant psychological gymnastics to hold these beliefs, despite evidence to the contrary.

The most rational people on the political Right have different viewpoints.

Will President Trump come around?

I doubt he will.

That means he will have a failed presidency.