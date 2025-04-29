President Trump won the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections because a majority of Americans could see that the grand multiculturalism experiment had failed.

A nation cannot have multiple cultural traditions within a single country. A nation must have a shared culture or it is by definition, not a nation.

The people of the Historic American Nation, the ones that elected Trump, want to restore the Christian, European basis shared community that undergirded the American Community for most of its existence until the elite globalists destroyed it.

Cultural critic James Kunstler wrote about this in his most recent exceptional essay. Kunstler is Jewish but he displays an understanding of the essentialist Christian-basis Nationalism of the United States, although he mistakenly substitutes the word “Republic” for Nation in this article. I understand why he believes he needs to do that.

And for a fascinating, albeit controversial similar take, watch this powerful interview from the Backlash that featured excommunicated Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Pastor Corey Mahler who advocates for Christian Nationalism. Mahler believes Christianity is the de-facto American State religion, or should be, and it is essential to Americans’ experience of themselves. The nation dies when the Christian religion is diluted or removed. Although I have argued for Nationalist Deism in the past, I do not take exception to Mahler and the Backlash panelists. Christianity may be essential to American Nationalism. We have seen what happens to the nation when Christianity is marginalized. We get a rudderless and fragmented, freakshow idiocracy.

I attended both a Traditional Catholic Mass and a Missouri Synod Lutheran Service on Easter Sunday because I have a background with both religions and family relationships that cross-over. I had done a deeply reflective fast and Lenten mission at my Traditional Catholic Church in North Idaho during the Holy Week prior.

I was married in a Lutheran Missouri Synod Congregation forty-one years ago with a Catholic Priest sharing the altar (unvested) with the Lutheran Minister, so I may be the poster boy for the experience of the shared Christian heritage of both faiths, doctrinal fundamentals notwithstanding. I feel comfortable in both pews.

I believe a Christian Nation is about to be born again. Do not let that scare you. You should be frightened about the alternative.

My preference would be to reinvent something even more reactionary that would honor our essential Christian truths while adding some even deeper European shared experiences and archetypes. Such an expansion of traditions would bind our factions together for an even stronger European-basis Nationalism. I will be writing about my vision for this expanded Nationalism in more detail over the coming months. The three factions are Catholicism/MS Lutheranism - Deism/Unitarianism - Paganism. Sorry if that collection of words hurts your eyes.

Try to interpret everything President Trump does through the European-basis Nationalism lens, and do not get too distracted by the specifics. Remember, our enemies hate us, and will do all they can do get you to focus on the short-term noise instead of the signal. Keep your eyes on the big picture and hold President Trump and his allies accountable to the primary objective above.

Also, remember that a nation is a people, not an idea. Ideas have no currency if the people adopting them have no virulence.