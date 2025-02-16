It is time for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner to withdraw the Emergency Use Authorization for the thing they call the COVID 19 Vaccine.

Here is a clip of the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talking about the Emergency Use Authorization for the thing that was called the COVID 19 Vaccine.

The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services can declare a Public Health Emergency (PHE) under section 319 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act if he determines that a disease or disorder presents a PHE, or a PHE, including significant outbreaks of infectious diseases or bioterrorist attacks, otherwise exists.

The Emergency Use Authorization for a specific countermeasure in response to that threat is granted by the FDA Commissioner.

The FDA cannot authorize a specific, new countermeasure if there is an existing, effective therapeutic remedy that has already been approved for any use.

There were several known, effective therapeutics for the thing that was called COVID 19, including Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, although the vaccine pushers did all they could to delegitimize the efficacy of these medicines in 2020.

Thus, the Emergency Use Authorization for the MRNA-based product they called the COVID 19 Vaccine was fraudulently issued.

Whoever did that must explain why they did it.

The FDA can withdraw an EUA for a countermeasure at any time, preventing a company from selling or dispensing their product. The Acting FDA Commissioner is someone named, Sara Brenner, M.D., who will serve in that role until Martin Makary, M.D. is conformed by the Senate.

Problem solved.

There was never sufficient need to declare a public health emergency in 2020 for the thing they called COVID 19. The lethality of the concern was exaggerated and those that questioned the severity of the concern were illegally targeted and censored on social media. The culprits hid the origin and nature of the the threat, and lied repeatedly to the public about everything.

The various countermeasures, including the “vaccine” implemented by the U.S. Government and most states failed, and were iatrogenic.

The Public Health Emergency can be immediately rescinded by the Secretary of HHS.

If the Secretary chooses to leave the PHE in effect it is still possible to prohibit the “vaccine” countermeasure by declaring that it does not work and it has serious adverse effects associated with it. There is no excuse for the FDA commissioner not to make that decision now to save lives.

Public health is not a matter of choice. The government has information the public does not have and it has the ability to manage products and processes for the public good. Public health officials have a duty to protect the public.

When the decision to save lives is announced, the FDA Commissioner would also make clear that there was never enough data available to support the hope that the thing they called the COVID 19 vaccine would work. Additionally, there was a lot of data to suggest the product would be dangerous.

These statements will help the public identify the COVID 19 culprits and the crimes they may have committed.

The Emergency Use Authorization for the MRNA-based countermeasure that was called the COVID 19 Vaccine was always fraudulent because there were available therapeutics in 2020. The best scenario would be to declare the EUA null and improperly assigned, thus forcing the past FDA commissioners to explain their justification for creating and continuing to authorize the EUA for such an unproven product when there were other therapeutic options? Why did they approve such a risky product and pay for it with tax dollars? The public has a right to know.

If the current officials wish to cop out on accountability (even though Kennedy has been clear in the past) they could say the public health emergency no longer exists, or that we have learned things since February 2020 when that decision was made, such that the thing they call the COVID Vaccine is no longer needed.

Problem still solved

Let’s see who has the political courage to do the right things.